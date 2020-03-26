The industry-leading Altair® PBS Professional® workload manager and job scheduler for HPC and high-throughput computing is designed to improve productivity, optimize utilization and efficiency, and simplify administration for clusters, clouds, and supercomputers. PBS Professional automates job scheduling, management, monitoring, and reporting, and it’s the trusted solution for complex Top500 systems as well as smaller clusters.

Cloud bursting to and between your favorite providers is easier than ever with an intuitive bursting GUI built right in. PBS Professional also delivers a workload simulator that makes it easy to understand job behavior and the effects of policy changes, plus allocation and budget management capabilities that let you manage budgets across your entire enterprise.

Tested to 50,000+ nodes, PBS Professional scales to support millions of cores with fast job dispatch and minimal latency, supporting 1,000,000+ jobs per day.