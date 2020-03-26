Altair® Grid Engine® is a leading distributed resource management system for optimizing workloads and resources in thousands of data centers, improving performance and boosting productivity and efficiency.

Altair Grid Engine helps organizations improve ROI and deliver better results faster by optimizing throughput and performance of applications, containers, and services while maximizing shared compute resources across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructures.

With Altair Grid Engine you can obtain higher-quality results faster with industry-leading throughput, share resources more effectively, and improve resource utilization. You can also reduce hardware, software, and data center costs with efficient workload management that boosts user productivity with reduced wait times, higher throughput, and less downtime.

Altair Gridf Engine supports thousands of commercial and open-source applications in fields from life sciences and manufacturing to energy, machine learning, and AI.