Ganglia Monitoring System

Ganglia is an open-source scalable distributed monitoring system for high-performance computing systems such as clusters and Grids. It is carefully engineered to achieve very low per-node overheads and high concurrency. Ganglia is currently in use on thousands of clusters around the world and can scale to handle clusters with several thousand of nodes.

Gmond Python module for GPUs

If you are running a cluster with NVIDIA GPUs, there now exists a python module for monitoring NVIDIA GPUs using the newly released Python bindings for NVML (NVIDIA Management Library). These bindings are under BSD license and allow simplified access to GPU metrics like temperature, memory usage, and utilization.

Ganglia users can create customizable graphs showing these metrics and more:

To install the Ganglia plug-in on your Ganglia installation, see these download links:

For more information see:

Acknowledgements: