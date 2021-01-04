IBM® Spectrum LSF is a complete workload management solution for demanding HPC environments. Featuring intelligent, policy-driven scheduling, it helps organizations to improve competitiveness by accelerating research and design while controlling costs through superior resource utilization and ease of use. Building on over 28 years of experience, IBM Spectrum LSF features a highly scalable and available architecture designed to address the challenge of aligning compute resources with business priorities.

IBM Spectrum LSF provides support for heterogeneous computing environments, including NVIDIA GPUs. With the ability to detect, monitor and schedule GPU enabled workloads to the appropriate resources, IBM Spectrum LSF enables users to easily take advantage of the benefits provided by GPUs.