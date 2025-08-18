Technical Blog
Related Resources
Conversational AI

Identify Speakers in Meetings, Calls, and Voice Apps in Real-Time with NVIDIA Streaming Sortformer

Aug 18, 2025
By Ivan Medennikov, Taejin Park and Maryam Motamedi
Discuss (0)
Decorative image.

In every meeting, call, crowded room, or voice-enabled app, technology has a core question: who is speaking, and when? For decades, answering that question in real-time transcription was almost impossible without specialized equipment or offline batch processing. 

NVIDIA Streaming Sortformer, an open, production-grade diarization model, changes what’s possible. It’s designed for low latency in realistic, multi-speaker scenarios, and integrates with NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA Riva. You can drop it into transcription pipelines, live voicebot orchestration, or enterprise meeting analytics.

Main capabilities

NVIDIA Streaming Sortformer provides the following key capabilities, making it a robust and flexible solution for a variety of real-time applications: 

  • Frame-level diarization with tags (e.g., spk_0, spk_1).
  • Precision time stamps for every labeled utterance.
  • Robust 2–4+ speaker tracking with minimal latency.
  • Efficient GPU inference, ready for NeMo and Riva workflows.
  • Optimized for English, but tested successfully on Mandarin meeting data and the 4-speaker CALLHOME non-English set (low DER), indicating strong performance across many languages.

Benchmark results

Here’s how Streaming Sortformer performs in Diarization Error Rate (DER), lower is better.

A bar graph showing streaming diarization error rates compared with the other published results.
Figure 1. Streaming Sortformer DER with three different latency setups (data source). The compared streaming diarization systems are EEND-GLA (Horiguchi et al., 2022) and LS-EEND (Liang & Li, 2024), two neural diarization methods that address online speaker tracking in different contexts

Sample use cases

Streaming Sortformer enables practical solutions in a variety of real-time multi-speaker scenarios, including:

  • Meetings and productivity: Live, speaker-tagged transcripts and next-day summaries.
  • Contact centers: Separate agent/customer streams for QA or compliance.
  • Voicebots and AI assistants: More natural dialog, correct turn-taking, and identity tracking.
  • Media and broadcast: Automatic labeling for editing and moderation.
  • Enterprise and compliance: Auditable, speaker-resolved logs for regulatory needs.

See the following demo.

Video 1. A demo of a multi-talker restaurant order scenario

Architecture and internals

Streaming Sortformer is a speaker diarization model that uniquely sorts speakers based on when they first appear in an audio recording. Under the hood, it acts as an encoder that first uses a convolutional pre-encode module to process and compress the raw audio, before feeding it to a series of conformer and transformer blocks that work together to analyze the conversational context and sort the speakers. 

Diagram of the Sortformer model architecture. It shows the flow from multi-speaker audio input, through NEST encoder and transformer layers, to hybrid loss calculation using sort-loss and permutation-invariant loss, with ground-truth label processing for arrival time sort and lowest error permutation.
Figure 2. Sortformer architecture with hybrid loss

To handle live audio, Streaming Sortformer processes the sound in small, overlapping chunks. It uses a clever memory buffer called an Arrival-Order Speaker Cache (AOSC) that tracks all speakers previously detected in the audio stream. This enables the model to compare speakers in the current chunk with those in the previous, ensuring a person is consistently identified with the same label throughout the stream. Ultimately, the AOSC buffer makes real-time, multi-speaker tracking practical and accurate.

Visualization of Streaming Sortformer’s chunk-wise processing using an Arrival-Order Speaker Cache (AOSC), FIFO queue, and input buffer, illustrating real-time frame flow and speaker change handling during diarization inference.
Figure 3. Chunk-wise processing with AOSC and FIFO buffer in Streaming Sortformer inference
Diagram illustrating the step-by-step dataflow of Streaming Sortformer inference. Shows audio input processed in sequential time chunks (t=0, t=1, t=2), with features extracted by Fast Conformer pre-encoder, then speaker prediction and cache updates carried out by the Sortformer model for real-time, multi-speaker diarization.
Figure 4. The dataflow of step-wise Streaming Sortformer inference
Animated heatmap showing real-time speaker diarization for three speakers using Streaming Sortformer. The animation shows live tracking of who is speaking when, with chunked audio segments.

Figure 5. A three-speaker example of arrival-time order speaker cache for Streaming Sortformer 

Animated heatmap showing a four-speaker scenario with Streaming Sortformer’s diarization system. The animation shows how the model distinguishes and keeps track of multiple active speakers in real time.

Figure 6. A four-speaker example of arrival-time order speaker cache for Streaming Sortformer 

Responsible AI, limitations, and next steps

Here is a list of boundaries and best practices to keep in mind:

  • Designed for up to four speakers in a conversation. In cases of more than four speakers, the performance degrades, as the model is currently unable to produce more than four outputs.
  • Optimized for English, but can be used for other languages such as Mandarin Chinese.
  • To get the best performance for a specific domain or language, fine-tuning is recommended.
  • Real-world tests confirm resilience to overlaps, but very rapid turn-taking or heavy crosstalk may still challenge accuracy.
  • Roadmap includes:
    • Extension to higher speaker counts.
    • Improving performance on various languages and in challenging acoustic conditions.
    • Full integration with Riva and NeMo agentic/voicebot pipelines

Conclusion 

With Streaming Sortformer, developers and organizations have an open, real-time diarization solution for real conversation in voice-enabled, multi-speaker applications—not just in research but in every production setting. 

Ready to build?

For a deeper dive into the technical details and background on Streaming Sortformer, check out our latest research on Offline Sortformer, available on arXiv.

Related resources

Discuss (0)

Tags

AI Platforms / Deployment | Conversational AI | Models / Libraries / Frameworks | General | NeMo | Riva | Intermediate Technical | Deep dive | AI Agent | Speech AI | Speech Recognition / Diarization

About the Authors

Avatar photo
About Ivan Medennikov
Ivan Medennikov is a research scientist on the NVIDIA Conversational AI team. He earned his Ph.D. from Saint-Petersburg State University, Russia in 2016. His research is focused on automatic speech recognition, speaker diarization, and the development of next-generation conversational AI technologies.
Avatar photo
About Taejin Park
Taejin Park is a senior research scientist at NVIDIA focused on NeMo Speech AI. His research focuses on deep learning for speech processing, including context-aware speaker diarization, and multi-speaker automatic speech recognition (ASR). He received his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2021, where he was part of the Signal Analysis and Interpretation Laboratory (SAIL). Before that, he earned his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Seoul National University (SNU), South Korea. Prior to joining NVIDIA, he worked as a researcher at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and held internships at Microsoft, Amazon Alexa Speech, and Capio Inc., where he contributed to advancements in federated continual learning, ASR, and speaker diarization. Taejin Park has published extensively in signal processing-related conferences and journals such as ICASSP, ICML, Interspeech, and IEEE SPL.
Avatar photo
About Maryam Motamedi
Maryam Motamedi is a product marketing lead for AI software at NVIDIA. She brings decades of cross-industry experience in media/AdTech, streaming, retail, and telecom. Maryam specializes in translating cutting-edge technology into real-world solutions, helping developers and enterprises build AI-powered applications that redefine how we connect, work, and interact.

Comments