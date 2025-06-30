Best-in-Class Multimodal RAG: How the Llama 3.2 NeMo Retriever Embedding Model Boosts Pipeline Accuracy

Data goes far beyond text—it is inherently multimodal, encompassing images, video, audio, and more, often in complex and unstructured formats. While the common method is to convert PDFs, scanned images, slides, and other documents into text, it is challenging to capture all information in text format, as shown in Figure 1.

The loss of visual information in text motivated the development of multimodal language models, also known as vision language models (VLMs). These models can process both text and raw images, and generate appropriate responses.

Figure 1. Increasing degree of concisely expressed information in images (image source: An Easy Introduction to Multimodal RAG)

VLMs help connect what we see with what we say, combining computer vision with natural language processing. They enable machines to understand and process visual and textual information, leading to more natural and useful applications like visual question-answering, multimodal search, and generating image captions. They are typically trained on vast datasets of paired images and text. Over the past year, significant progress has been made in enabling VLMs to handle complex visuals (e.g., ChartQA), with the release of models such as Gemma 3, PaliGemma, SmolVLM, QwenVL, and LLaVA-1.5, among others.

Figure 2. A text-based RAG pipeline using OCR to ground different modalities to text, with text embedding model and LLM versus a multimodal RAG pipeline using a multimodal embedding model, reranker, and VLM.

Traditional retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines are typically centered around text data. As Figure 2 illustrates, documents are often complex and must be parsed into text. On the other hand, recent improvements in VLMs have made them better, more reliable, and even smaller.

Building multimodal RAG pipelines has become increasingly popular, as such pipelines don’t need complex text extraction steps. However, VLMs are still more prone to hallucinations than ‌text LLMs. To mitigate potential limitations of VLMs, a highly accurate retrieval step is essential where a multimodal (vision) embedding model plays a crucial role.

Multimodal (vision) embedding models map both images and text into a shared feature space, enabling more effective cross-modal retrieval. This capability is especially important for tasks such as finding the most relevant images for a given text query or retrieving relevant text based on an image input. Whether you’re building a product search engine, a content recommendation system, or a tool for organizing large multimedia datasets, vision-language embedding models are the backbone for fast and meaningful cross-modal retrieval.

Developing a multimodal information retrieval system involves integrating robust retrieval components, i.e., multimodal embedding and ranker models, capable of identifying the most relevant information from a multimodal knowledge base. Given a user query, the retrieval systems can retrieve relevant document images. The VLM can answer the user query given the retrieved results as its context.

In the past year, a wide range of multimodal embedding models with different sizes and capabilities have been released (e.g., ViDoRe retrieval leaderboard). While many are highly capable, smaller models are often favored for their efficiency in indexing and retrieval tasks. To address the challenges of building robust multimodal RAG pipelines, NVIDIA introduced a new NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservice, built as an NVIDIA NIM, for state-of-the-art document image retrieval.

Llama 3.2 NeMo Retriever Multimodal Embedding 1B model

Llama 3.2 NeMo Retriever Multimodal Embedding model is a small (1.6B parameters) yet powerful vision embedding model. Built as NVIDIA NIM, NeMo Retriever Multimodal Embedding model enables the creation of large scale, efficient multimodal information retrieval systems.

Efficient document retrieval

The traditional retrieval paradigm for documents with multimodal content requires a prior data parsing and ingestion process—in other words, a PDF extraction pipeline (Figure 2). The indexing process of PDFs is generally a multi-step workflow. First, page element detection is performed on each page to detect different elements of various modalities, such as text blocks, images, tables, or charts. Then, depending on the modality, the appropriate processing method is applied—for example, optical character recognition (OCR) for scanned text, or parsing for embedded text.

Alternatively, a VLM can be used to describe the documents/images in text format. Once textual content is extracted, it is passed through a dense text embedding model (e.g., llama-3.2-nv-embedqa-1b-v2) to generate fixed-length vector representations.

Multimodal embedding models were introduced to address the challenges of the text-based document embedding pipeline. Unlike ‌text-based approaches, they can embed the raw page images directly, thereby preserving visual information while representing the semantics of textual information. (Figure 3). Using a vision model simplifies the pipeline and generalizes to many document types.

In this regard, building on the advantages of the “retrieval in vision space” concept, we adapted a powerful vision-language model and converted it into the Llama 3.2 NeMo Retriever Multimodal Embedding 1B model. It’s composed of a vision encoder (SigLIP2-So400m-patch16-512), a large language model (Llama-3.2-1B), and a linear projection layer that maps encoded images to the LLM embedding space.

Based on the Eagle 2 model, which introduced a novel tiled mixture of vision encoders approach, Llama 3.2 NeMo Retriever Multimodal Embedding 1B model generates 2,048-dimensional embeddings for each image document and query input. It was fine-tuned using contrastive loss to align the embeddings of textual queries and document page images that contain the answer. The negative examples used for contrastive learning were mined using our positive-aware hard-negative mining methods (see the NV-Retriever paper for details).

Figure 3. Generating document embeddings using a text-only embedding model versus using a Multimodal embedding model.

Document retrieval benchmarks

We have evaluated our 1B-parameter retriever model on 10 ViDoRe V1 datasets and two internally curated multimodal datasets- DigitalCorpora and Earnings:

Earnings dataset: An internal collection of 512 PDFs (earnings reports, consulting presentations) containing over 3,000 instances each of charts, tables, and infographics, accompanied by 600+ human-annotated retrieval questions.

DigitalCorpora-767 dataset: A diverse benchmark of 767 PDFs from Digital Corpora with 991 human-annotated questions across text, tables, charts, and infographics.

All the models presented in the bar chart are evaluated on the same infrastructure and datasets. Figure 4 shows that the NVIDIA llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 model excels in retrieval accuracy (measured by Recall@5) compared to other publicly available small (<= 2B) vision embedding models.

Figure 4. Accuracy performance comparison of NVIDIA llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 with alternative vision embedders on 10 ViDoRe V1 datasets, earnings, and DigitalCorpora-767 datasets (measured by Recall@5)

Modality # Queries Digital Corpora Nemo-retriever-vlm-embed-v1 on DigitalCorpora # Queries Earnings Nemo-retriever-vlm-embed-v1 on Earnings Multimodal 991 84.5% 628 66.1% Table 235 75.3% 157 44.6% Chart 268 88.1% 129 89.9% Text 488 86.9% 242 96.0% Infographic – – 100 55.0% Table 1. Recall@5 results per modality of the DigitalCorpora-767 and Earnings datasets



The following is an example inference script for generating query and passage (image) embeddings using the llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 NIM, which is compatible with the OpenAI API for embeddings:

Queries:

from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI( api_key="$API_KEY_REQUIRED_IF_EXECUTING_OUTSIDE_NGC", base_url="https://integrate.api.nvidia.com/v1" ) response = client.embeddings.create( input=["What is the civil caseload in South Dakota courts?"], model="nvidia/llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1", encoding_format="float", extra_body={"modality": ["text"], "input_type": "query", "truncate": "NONE"} ) print(response.data[0].embedding)

Passages (Images):

import base64 import requests from openai import OpenAI image_source = "https://assets.ngc.nvidia.com/products/api-catalog/nemo-retriever/embedding/court-sizing-metrics.png" if image_source.startswith(('http://', 'https://')): response = requests.get(image_source) image_b64 = base64.b64encode(response.content).decode() else: with open(image_source, "rb") as image_file: image_b64 = base64.b64encode(image_file.read()).decode() client = OpenAI( api_key="$API_KEY_REQUIRED_IF_EXECUTING_OUTSIDE_NGC", base_url="https://integrate.api.nvidia.com/v1" ) response = client.embeddings.create( input=[f"data:image/jpeg;base64,{image_b64}"], model="nvidia/llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1", encoding_format="float", extra_body={"modality": ["image"], "input_type": "passage", "truncate": "NONE"} ) print(response.data[0].embedding)

Get started developing world-class information retrieval pipelines

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a collection of microservices that provide world-class information retrieval with high accuracy and data privacy, enabling enterprises to generate real-time business insights. Experience the NVIDIA NeMo Retriever NIM microservices today in the API catalog in our hosted environment.