NVIDIA NIM™ provides state-of-the-art AI models that are prepackaged and optimized for deployment across NVIDIA GPUs, with a unified experience from RTX PCs and workstations to the cloud. These seamless microservices enable RTX enthusiasts and developers to jump-start their AI journey from experimentation to building.



Experience NIM microservices with NVIDIA AI Blueprints, which are reference samples using NIM microservices for canonical use cases that run locally on RTX PCs. And simply connect the NIM to the top AI agent frameworks, including CrewAI, Flowise, LangChain and Langflow with NIM.



