AI SDKs and Models for Your RTX PC Application

Add cutting-edge AI features for your RTX PC applications with NVIDIA SDKs and pretrained models.

Build With NVIDIA AI SDKs

NVIDIA DLSS: Improve Image Quality and Multiply Graphics Performance

Use NVIDIA DLSS, a neural graphics technology that multiplies performance using AI, to create entirely new frames, display higher resolution through image reconstruction, and improve the image quality of intensive ray-traced content—all while delivering best-in-class image quality and responsiveness.

NVIDIA OptiX: Advanced AI Ray Tracing Algorithms on the GPU

Use NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine, an application framework for achieving optimal ray-tracing performance on the GPU. It provides a simple, recursive, and flexible pipeline for accelerating ray-tracing algorithms, including an advanced AI denoiser. Bring the power of NVIDIA GPUs to ray-tracing applications with programmable intersection, ray generation, and shading.

NVIDIA RTX Kit: Render Photo-Realistic Assets

Use NVIDIA RTX™ Kit, a suite of neural rendering technologies to render assets with AI, better organize geometry for improved path tracing performance, and tools to create assets with photo-realistic visuals.

NVIDIA ACE: Bring Digital Humans to Life

Use NVIDIA ACE - a suite of digital human technologies for bringing digital assistants and game characters to life with generative AI.

NVIDIA RTX AI Toolkit: Customize and Optimize Generative AI Models for Top Performance

Use NVIDIA RTX AI Toolkit - a suite of tools and SDKs for Windows developers to customize and optimize models on RTX AI PCs. Via the end-to-end workflow, developers can customize open source models, reduce size by up to 3X, improve performance by up to 4X, and seamlessly deploy within their applications to 100M RTX AI PCs.

NVIDIA Maxine: Improve Real-Time Audio and Video for Conferencing and Telepresence Workflows

Use NVIDIA Maxine, a collection of high-performance, easy-to-use, NVIDIA NIM™ microservices and SDKs, for deploying AI features that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality effects for video conferencing and telepresence.

RTX Video: Improve Streamed Video Quality on Browsers, Creative, and Media Playback Apps

Use NVIDIA RTX Video with AI-enhanced RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX Video HDR effects for creative and media playback apps to improve sharpness, clarity, and the automatic conversion of SDR video to HDR.

Video Codec SDK: Accelerate Video Encode and Decode

Use Video Codec SDK, a comprehensive set of APIs including high-performance tools, samples, and documentation for hardware-accelerated video encode and decode on NVIDIA GPUs, for several popular codecs.

Optical Flow SDK: Track True Object Motion on Videos

Use NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK, which taps into the latest hardware capabilities dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images. The hardware uses sophisticated algorithms to yield highly accurate flow vectors, ideal for handling frame-to-frame intensity variations and tracking true object motion.

Example Workflows Accelerated With NVIDIA AI on RTX PCs

Power Your App with State-of-the-Art AI Models for Every Task

Power your application with thousands of pre-trained models that exist in the open-source community, all of which are accelerated on RTX today. ‌Get started today with highly accurate models that span diverse use cases and domains.

Language Models

Language Models

Language models facilitate application development for natural language downstream tasks like text generation, summarization, chatbots, question answering, translation, and more. These models use the transformer architecture to achieve high accuracy across a wide range of complexities in each task type.

Image Generation Models

Image Generation Models

NVIDIA is at the forefront of image generation, partnering with popular model developers like Black Forest Labs and Stability.ai.

Computer Vision Models

Computer Vision Models

With computer vision, devices can understand the world through images and videos. Computer vision models can be used for image classification, object detection, and tracking, object recognition, semantic segmentation, and instance segmentation.

Speech Models

Speech Models

Speech models deal with recognizing and transcribing audio into text or generating speech from text. It includes text-to-speech (TTS) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) models.

Experiment & Build AI Workflows Using NVIDIA NIM

NVIDIA NIM™ provides state-of-the-art AI models that are prepackaged and optimized for deployment across NVIDIA GPUs, with a unified experience from RTX PCs and workstations to the cloud. These seamless microservices enable RTX enthusiasts and developers to jump-start their AI journey from experimentation to building.

Experience NIM microservices with NVIDIA AI Blueprints, which are reference samples using NIM microservices for canonical use cases that run locally on RTX PCs. And simply connect the NIM to the top AI agent frameworks, including CrewAI, Flowise, LangChain and Langflow with NIM.

More Resources

