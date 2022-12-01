NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK

Optical flow can also be used very effectively for interpolating or extrapolating the video frames in real-time. This can be useful in improving the smoothness of video playback, generating slow-motion videos or reducing the apparent latency in VR experience, as used by Oculus (details). Optical Flow functionality in Turing and Ampere GPUs accelerates these use-cases by offloading the intensive flow vector computation to a dedicated hardware engine on the GPU silicon, thereby freeing up GPU and CPU cycles for other tasks. This functionality in hardware is independent of CUDA cores..