Accelerate and Deploy Applications on RTX PCs

Integrate AI models into applications with the NVIDIA AI Inference Manager (AIM) to orchestrate deployment across local RTX PC and cloud inferencing. NVIDIA AIM simplifies the complexity of AI integration by pre-configuring the PC with the necessary AI models, engines, and dependencies, and supports all major inference backends. Developers have full control over the policy to orchestrate cloud API endpoints through NVIDIA NIMs in the cloud as well as local execution with their choice of backend - be it TensorRT / TensorRT-LLM, ONNX Runtime and DirectML, Llama.cpp, etc - through both in-process and out-of-process execution modes with C++ plugins. AIM is currently available in early access to developers, apply here now.