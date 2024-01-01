Vulkan SC

Vulkan SC is a streamlined, deterministic, robust API based on Vulkan that enables GPU-accelerated graphics and computation to be deployed in safety-critical systems that are certified to meet industry functional safety standards.



Vulkan SC is integrated into NVIDIA’s production drivers for NVIDIA® GeForce®, RTX™, and Quadro® solutions on Windows and Linux; NVIDIA DriveOS™ for QNX and Linux; and the Jetson™ embedded computing platform using Linux. Get Started

Vulkan SC in Action

Vulkan SC powers the confidence view in the center console during driving and the parking visualization, enabling drivers to see what the AI sees as objects.

Siggraph Asia Birds of a Feather session Learn more about using Vulkan SC for autonomous vehicles in the Vulkan: Foraging Ahead session:

A high-level summary on why Vulkan SC was created, how it differs from Vulkan, and how its new capabilities are typically used in applications.

Explore Vulkan SC resources, including API reference specification, GitHub discussions, and more on the Khronos website.

Ask questions and engage with the Vulkan developer community on the forums.

Why Vulkan SC

We built Vulkan SC for our GPUs to enable all developers to create products with the following goals in mind:

Secure Real-Time Graphics

Vulkan SC eliminates GPU processing stalls due to pipeline creation and memory allocations during runtime. This is done in an offline process that then loads pipelines and objects back in memory during init time, so no allocations can stall the GPU during runtime.

Deterministic Design

Since we’ve eliminated dynamic allocation pipelines and offloaded dynamic shader compilation, the result is Vulkan SC workloads during runtime have more predictable execution. This determinism helps lead to more predictable behaviors for GPUs.

Optimized Runtime and Smaller Driver Memory Footprint Driver Memory Footprint

Eliminating GPU stalls as well as having a smaller graphics driver memory footprint means more work can be done for compute tasks with no interference. High-efficiency and hitch-free computing is crucial for smooth operation in a safety-critical environment.

