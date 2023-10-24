Vulkan Driver Support
This page provides links to both Vulkan 1.3 general release drivers, and developer beta drivers.
Vulkan 1.3 General Release Driver Downloads
Vulkan 1.3, including support for the Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions, is available for Windows and Linux in our general release drivers here:
Windows
Linux
NVIDIA SHIELD TV
Vulkan Beta Driver DownloadsWindows driver version 537.72 and Linux driver version 535.43.15 contain newly released Vulkan features and bug fixes for Vulkan developers.
Windows 537.72
Linux 535.43.15
Vulkan Beta Driver Release Notes
The latest Vulkan 1.3 specification can be found here: https://www.khronos.org/registry/vulkan/
NVIDIA provides full Vulkan 1.3 support and functionality on NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro graphics card with one of the following Ada Lovelace, Ampere, Turing, Volta, Pascal and Maxwell (first and second generation) based GPUs:
- GeForce RTX desktop: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060
- GeForce RTX laptop: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4050
- NVIDIA RTX: NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation
- GeForce RTX: GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060
- NVIDIA RTX: NVIDIA RTX A6000, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000, NVIDIA RTX A2000
- TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN RTX
- GeForce RTX: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060
- GeForce GTX: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce GTX 1650, GeForce MX250, GeForce MX230
- Quadro: Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro T2000, Quadro T1000
- TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN V
- Quadro: Quadro GV100
- TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal)
- GeForce: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030, GeForce MX150,
- Quadro: Quadro GP100, Quadro P6000, Quadro P5200, Quadro P5000, Quadro P4200, Quadro P4000, Quadro P3200, Quadro P3000, Quadro P2200, Quadro P2000, Quadro P1000, Quadro P620, Quadro P600, Quadro P520, Quadro P500, Quadro P400
- TITAN: GeForce GTX TITAN X
- GeForce: GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 980M, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 970M, GeForce GTX 965M, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950,
- Quadro: Quadro M6000 24GB, Quadro M6000, Quadro M5500, Quadro M5000, Quadro M5000M, Quadro M4000, Quadro M4000M, Quadro M3000M, Quadro M2200, Quadro M2000
- GeForce: GeForce GTX 960M, GeForce GTX 950M, GeForce 945M, GeForce 940MX, GeForce 930MX, GeForce 920MX, GeForce 940M, GeForce 930M, GeForce GTX 860M, GeForce GTX 850M, GeForce 845M, GeForce 840M, GeForce 830M, GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce MX130
- Quadro: Quadro M2000M, Quadro M1000M, Quadro M600M, Quadro M500M, Quadro M1200, Quadro M620, Quadro M520, Quadro K2200M, Quadro K620M
Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture
Ampere GPU Architecture
Turing GPU ArchitectureGPUs starting with the Turing family expose several Vulkan extensions giving developers access to advanced features like ray tracing, mesh shaders, variable rate shading and texture-space shading.
Volta GPU Architecture
Pascal GPU Architecture
Maxwell 2 GPU Architecture
Maxwell 1 GPU Architecture
For any bugs or issues, please file a bug through the developer website: https://devtalk.nvidia.com/
Vulkan Beta Driver Release Updates
October 24th, 2023 - Windows 537.72, Linux 535.43.15
Fixes:
- Fix texture shimmering that occurs when VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute is enabled
October 11th, 2023 - Windows 537.63, Linux 535.43.13
Fixes:
- Fix crash at startup with some vkd3d titles on pre-Turing GPUs
October 6th, 2023 - Windows 537.59, Linux 535.43.11
- New:
Fixes:
- Optimize the performance of the preprocessing stage in VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute
- Improve pipeline cache key stability with different device feature enables
- Fixed intermittent Xid 109 CTX SWITCH TIMEOUT errors triggered by certain Vulkan games [Linux]
September 28th, 2023 - Windows 537.54, Linux 535.43.10
New:
- VK_EXT_map_memory_placed [Linux]
Fixes:
- Updates to provisional VK_NV_displacement_micromap implementation, now with glslang support
- Fix driver crash with Starfield running under vkd3d related to VK_NV_device_generated_commands and VK_EXT_device_generated_commands_compute
- Fix issue with vkCmdFillBuffer when the base address is not 16B aligned
- Fix vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResult with VK_QUERY_TYPE_TIMESTAMP and the last entry in the query pool
- Fix vkResetCommandPool issue when used on a command buffer in the recording state
September 2nd, 2023 - Windows 537.35, Linux 535.43.09
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Bug fixes for VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute
- Correctly clear fragment shading rate attachments with LOAD_OP_CLEAR
- Fix potential device lost with vkCmdBlitImage when fragment shading rate is used
- Correctly restore pipeline static state if previously overwritten by dynamic state set calls and pipeline is rebound
- Fix dual-source blending when output is written to an array variable
- Fix VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix bug with variable pointer shared memory CTS tests
August 17th, 2023 - Windows 537.16, Linux 535.43.08
New:
- VK_KHR_shared_presentable_image [Linux]
-
Fixes:
- Fixed regression with some 64-bit integer math
- Fixed mesh shader compilation crash when shared memory is referenced
July 28th, 2023 - Windows 532.34, Linux 525.47.35
- New:
July 24th, 2023 - Windows 532.32, Linux 525.47.34
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improve performance of vkCmdBeginRendering/vkCmdEndRendering
July 11th, 2023 - Windows 532.28, Linux 525.47.31
New:
- VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix
- VK_EXT_depth_bias_control
- VK_EXT_dynamic_rendering_unused_attachments
- VK_NV_displacement_micromap updated to version 2
- Vulkan video updates:
- VK_KHR_video_encode_queue version update 8->9
- VK_EXT_video_encode_h264 version update 10->11
Fixes:
- Fix for VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_SAMPLES_EXT
- Fix 64-bit shader disk cache issues
June 15th, 2023 - Windows 532.17, Linux 525.47.27
Fixes:
- Fix reconvergence bug with conditional branch exiting switch statement
- Fix missing OpRayQueryGetIntersectionTriangleVertexPositionsKHR support
- Reduce the size of shader object binaries
- Fix handling of 64-bit vs 32-bit shader disk cache
- Fix issue with shader sampling and dynamic rasterization samples
- Fixes for Vulkan video h.264 encode:
- Regard the default values for idrPeriod and gopFrameCount when they are 0, per the specification
- Make the rate-control parameter's validation related to SPS and PPS more precise to better support the rate-control use cases per the latest Vulkan API language
May 19th, 2023 - Windows 532.04, Linux 525.47.26
-
Fixes:
- Improve performance of position fetch for VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch
- Fix possible memory corruption when running Vulkan API traces that make use of capture/replay BDAs and VK_EXT_memory_priority or VK_EXT_pageable_device_local_memory
May 16th, 2023 - Windows 531.98, Linux 525.47.24
-
New:
- VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state
- VK_EXT_memory_priority [Linux]
- VK_EXT_pageable_device_local_memory [Linux]
- Support for 4GB+ pipeline caches
Fixes:
- Correctly handle VkAccelerationStructureTrianglesOpacityMicromapEXT.micromap and VkAccelerationStructureTrianglesDisplacementMicromapNV.micromap NULL handles
April 27th, 2023 - Windows 531.83, Linux 525.47.22
-
New:
- VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch
- Support for VK_FORMAT_R8G8B8A8_UNORM presentation on Windows
- Support for extendedDynamicState3ColorBlendAdvanced on older pre-Pascal GPUs
- Support for Loader ICD interface version 7
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused Vulkan X11 swapchain creation to fail on GPUs without a display engine when the VK_KHR_present_id extension is used
- Improve vkCreateRayTracingPipelines performance with a warm pipeline cache
- Fix VK_ERROR_NATIVE_WINDOW_IN_USE_KHR reported when recreating a VkSwapchain on X11
- Fix rare device lost issue when copying to or from a 1D D24S8 image
- Fix issue that sometimes occurred when making sparse memory allocation changes on a transfer-only queue
- Fix issue with bound shader state persisting between command buffers
- Fix issue with out-of-date swapchain handling in vkWaitForPresentKHR
- Vulkan video: Correctly handle VkVideoDecodeUsageInfoKHR in the VkVideoProfileKHR pNext chain
- Vulkan video: Update VkVideoEncodeH265CapabilitiesEXT reported
March 31st, 2023 - Windows 531.54, Linux 525.47.18
-
New:
- VK_EXT_shader_object
Provisional Vulkan video extension updates:
- VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 7 -> 8
- VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 9 -> 10
- Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working
-
Fixes:
- Vulkan video: Allow top and bottom field flags both being zero to mean progressive
March 22nd, 2023 - Windows 531.46, Linux 525.47.15
-
Fixes:
- Update VK_NV_displacement_micromap to work better on pre-Ada RTX GPUs
March 21st, 2023 - Windows 531.44, Linux 525.47.14
March 11th, 2023 - Windows 531.32, Linux 525.47.13
-
Fixes:
- Fixed Vulkan Video not working on NVIDIA Ada family of GPUs
- Fixed the disk cache to handle UTF-8 paths
- Improved robustness of vkCreatePipelineCache with invalid data
- Fixed corruption that may occur when rendering with a previously resolved depth image
- Fixed rare SPIR-V control flow bug that may result in infinite loop
- Fixed the coherency order not being consistent between atomic loads and atomic stores
February 27th, 2023 - Windows 528.75, Linux 525.47.11
- New:
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with line stipple pattern when line stipple enable is dynamic
- Vulkan Video fixes:
- Fix an issue where the driver is incorrectly padded in-place the API provided bitstream buffer when the size of the buffer is smaller than 16 bytes
- Fix an h.264 encoder bug with handling IDR pictures when the coded picture resolution changes
- Fix an issue where in some session configuration cases an incorrect size is being reported for the required memory heap for the h.264 encoder session
February 3rd, 2023 - Windows 528.50, Linux 525.47.07
- New:
-
Vulkan Video driver experiments:
- Internally synchronize the picture VkVideoSessionParametersKHR while during parameter updates with vkUpdateVideoSessionParametersKHR
- Allow for Picture Parameters like StdVideoH264PictureParameterSet, StdVideoH264SequenceParameterSet, StdVideoH265SequenceParameterSet, StdVideoH265PictureParameterSet and StdVideoH265VideoParameterSet to be optionally passed within vkCmdBeginVideoCodingKHR() and/or vkCmdDecodeVideoKHR() within VkVideoSessionParametersUpdateInfoKHR as an inlined extension structure
-
Fixes:
- Ignore VkPipelineColorBlendStateCreateInfo.pAttachments when all state is dynamic
- Fix an issue with the video session picture parameters creation where the max PPS/SPS/VPS size is set to 1
January 23rd, 2023 - Windows 528.34, Linux 525.47.06
-
New:
- Support for all remaining VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 states:
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_TESSELLATION_DOMAIN_ORIGIN_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_CONSERVATIVE_RASTERIZATION_MODE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_EXTRA_PRIMITIVE_OVERESTIMATION_SIZE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_STREAM_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLIP_NEGATIVE_ONE_TO_ONE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_ALPHA_TO_COVERAGE_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_ALPHA_TO_ONE_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SAMPLE_MASK_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_VIEWPORT_W_SCALING_ENABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_VIEWPORT_SWIZZLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_TO_COLOR_ENABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_TO_COLOR_LOCATION_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_REDUCTION_MODE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_MODE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_TABLE_ENABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_TABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_REPRESENTATIVE_FRAGMENT_TEST_ENABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SHADING_RATE_IMAGE_ENABLE_NV
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_SAMPLES_EXT
- Support for all remaining VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 states:
Fixes:
- Fixed the supported 444 format reporting based on the h.265 video profiles for Maxwell and Pascal GPUs
- Allow the use of VkVideoEncodeUsageInfoKHR and VkVideoDecodeUsageInfoKHR to be chained to VkVideoProfileInfoKHR structure
- Handle error with video surfaces incorrectly created without the proper video usage flags
- Handle the conditions for requiring VkVideoEncodeH264RateControlInfoEXT per the Vulkan spec VUID-VkVideoCodingControlInfoKHR-flags-07021
- Handle the use of SPS/PPS scaling_matrix_present_flags more appropriately
December 19th, 2022 - Windows 527.86, Linux 525.47.04
-
New:
- Support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture GPUs
- Support for Vulkan Video 1.0
- VK_EXT_opacity_micromap
- VK_NV_copy_memory_indirect
- VK_NV_memory_decompression
- VK_NV_optical_flow
- VK_NV_ray_tracing_invocation_reorder
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where usage of VK_KHR_present_id could cause applications to crash with Xid 32 errors [Linux]
November 17th, 2022 - Windows 517.83, Linux 515.49.25
October 25th, 2022 - Windows 517.69, Linux 515.49.24
-
Fixes:
- Miscellaneous Vulkan video fixes
September 30th, 2022 - Windows 517.57, Linux 515.49.19
-
New:
-
VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 support for the following dynamic states:
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLAMP_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_POLYGON_MODE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LOGIC_OP_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_EQUATION_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_WRITE_MASK_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLIP_ENABLE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_ADVANCED_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_PROVOKING_VERTEX_MODE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LINE_RASTERIZATION_MODE_EXT
- VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LINE_STIPPLE_ENABLE_EXT
Provisional Vulkan video extension updates:
- VK_KHR_video_queue: 6 -> 7
- Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working
- VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 support for the following dynamic states:
Fixes:
- Fixed regression with mesh shader queries
- Updated OpEmitMeshTasksEXT to be interpreted as a terminator instruction
September 27th, 2022 - Windows 517.55, Linux 515.49.18
-
New:
- VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type
- VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one
-
Provisional Vulkan video extension updates:
- VK_KHR_video_queue: 4 -> 6
- VK_KHR_video_decode_queue: 4 -> 6
- VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 5 -> 7
- VK_EXT_video_decode_h264: 5 -> 7
- VK_EXT_video_decode_h265: 3 -> 5
- VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 7 -> 9
- Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working
-
Fixes:
- Fixed possible multi-threaded pipeline creation stall when VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_FAIL_ON_PIPELINE_COMPILE_REQUIRED_BIT is used
- Fixed support for image load/store/atomics with linear images
September 1st, 2022 - Windows 517.22, Linux 515.49.15
- New:
August 23rd, 2022 - Windows 517.17, Linux 515.49.14
-
New:
- VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout
- Added support for chaining VkShaderModuleCreateInfo when creating compute and ray tracing pipelines
-
Fixes:
- Don't read pipeline state when it's not valid for the pipeline library stage
- Fixed issue clearing 3D depth images where the end slice(s) weren't cleared completely
- Fixed an issue where Vulkan applications would crash when running under Wayland
July 20th, 2022 - Windows 516.89, Linux 515.49.10
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Restored old shader disk cache behavior to remain enabled even if the app uses its own pipeline cache
- Fixed issue with optimized graphics pipeline library final link using the wrong shaders
- Fixed issue with some fp16 shader operations
July 2nd, 2022 - Windows 516.63, Linux 515.49.06
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with image copy when one of the formats is a single-plane interleaved video format
- Fixed issue with vkCmdResetEvent on compute queues
- Fixed regression with tessellation mode set be the tessellation control shader
- Fixed issue with underestimate conservative rasterization sometimes not working correctly
June 17th, 2022 - Windows 516.48, Linux 515.49.05
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fix the depth and stencil clear color for dynamic rendering
- Fix possible corruption when the shading rate image is changed
May 24th, 2022 - Windows 473.64, Linux 470.62.30
May 10th, 2022 - Windows 473.60, Linux 470.62.29
April 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.50, Linux 470.62.28
New:
- VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d
-
Updates for the latest Vulkan video extensions revisions:
- VK_KHR_video_queue: 2 -> 3
- VK_KHR_video_decode_queue: 2 -> 4
- VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 3 -> 5
- VK_EXT_video_decode_h264: 3 -> 5
- VK_EXT_video_decode_h265: 1 -> 3
- VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 3 -> 7
- Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working
- vk_video_samples has been updated to the new API
-
Fixes:
- Fix Optimus layer vkEnumeratePhysicalDevices to not overwrite past the end of the application's pPhysicalDevices array
- Fix mesh shaders and VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library
- Fix pipeline caching issue with VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library and VkPipelineShaderStageModuleIdentifierCreateInfoEXT
- Fix driver crash when starting a render pass with a VK_IMAGE_CREATE_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_COMPATIBLE_DEPTH_BIT_EXT depth attachment without VK_STRUCTURE_TYPE_RENDER_PASS_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_BEGIN_INFO_EXT info
- Fix linear render targets when they are very small
- Fix bug with vkCmdSetCullMode not applying when VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY is used
March 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.33, Linux 470.62.26
January 25th, 2022 - Windows 473.11, Linux 470.62.22
-
New:
- Fully conformant Vulkan 1.3 implementation
- Includes full support for Roadmap 2022
- VK_KHR_global_priority
January 20th, 2022 - Windows 473.07, Linux 470.62.20
-
New:
- VK_NV_linear_color_attachment
- Support revision 1.2.203 of the Vulkan API headers, which has some minor changes to the Vulkan Video API
-
Fixes:
- Fixed vertexStrideDynamic with VK_NV_device_generated_commands (for real this time)
- Fixed a compiler bug where an optimization pass could generate invalid accesses
December 7th, 2021 - Windows 472.85, Linux 470.62.16
-
Fixes:
- Fixed Vulkan Video encode bitstream size and RESULT_WITH_STATUS_BIT_KHR query reporting
- Fixed VK_IMAGE_CREATE_EXTENDED_USAGE_BIT with vkGetPhysicalDeviceImageFormatProperties
- Fixed vertexStrideDynamic with VK_NV_device_generated_commands
November 24th, 2021 - Windows 472.77, Linux 470.62.13
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed some unset VkVideoDecodeH264CapabilitiesEXT query fields
- Fixed VK_TIME_DOMAIN_DEVICE_EXT query on SLI platforms
November 17th, 2021 - Windows 472.69, Linux 470.62.12
-
New:
- VK_EXT_border_color_swizzle
- VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod
-
Vulkan Video APIs updated to 1.2.199
- Updated Vulkan Video Capabilities according to the new Video spec
-
Fixes:
- Fix for 64-bit atomics not working under some conditions
- Handle VkRenderingFragmentShadingRateAttachmentInfoKHR.imageView with a VK_NULL_HANDLE correctly
November 2nd, 2021 - Windows 472.55, Linux 470.62.07
-
New:
- VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering
- Added support for bufferDeviceAddressCaptureReplay [Linux]
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a regression which prevented DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors from functioning correctly in variable refresh rate mode, resulting in issues such as flickering [Linux]
- Optimized the Vulkan fullscreen presentation path for X11 and direct-to-display swapchains [Linux]
- Fixed a compiler bug with Ray Tracing shaders which could cause shader execution timeouts, resulting in device loss
- Treat video encode VUI parameters as optional to avoid driver crash when they are omitted, which is valid usage
October 6th, 2021 - Windows 472.33, Linux 470.62.05
-
New:
- VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2
- VK_KHR_maintenance4
-
Vulkan video updates:
- Update the VK_KHR_video_queue implementation to properly support VK_QUERY_TYPE_RESULT_STATUS_ONLY video queries
- Improve the support for VK_KHR_video_decode_queue out-of-order parallel command buffer recording for the video decode operations
-
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with vkCmdBindDescriptorSets and unreferenced dynamic UBO/SSBO descriptors
- Fixed issue with FragCoord and Centroid qualifier
- Fixed an issue where unreferenced descriptor bindings were sometimes not ignored properly
- Fixed a bug where VK_NVX_binary_import was advertised as supported on unsupported platforms which caused calls to vkCreateDevice to fail if applications attempted to enable VK_NVX_binary_import on such platforms
September 7th, 2021 - Windows 472.02, Linux 470.62.02
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with vertex shader interpolation qualifiers of unused input attributes
- Fixed issue with host-visible device local memory and capture/replay
- Fixed issue accessing individual components of barycentric inputs
August 6th, 2021 - Windows 471.69, Linux 470.56.05
- New:
May 13th, 2021 - Windows 458.36, Linux 455.50.19
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Added support for Vulkan provisional video session picture parameters objects
April 19th, 2021 - Windows 458.20, Linux 455.50.14
April 13th, 2021 - Windows 458.17, Linux 455.50.12
New:
- Provisional Vulkan Video extensions:
- VK_EXT_color_write_enable
- VK_EXT_vertex_input_dynamic_state
- VK_EXT_ycbcr_2plane_444_formats
- VK_NV_inherited_viewport_scissor
March 4th, 2021 - Windows 458.06, Linux 455.50.10
-
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with vkCmdSetViewport when firstViewport is non-zero
- Fixed a memory fault when using some smaller dimensions of sparse images
- Fixed an issue where vkCreate{Graphics,Compute}Pipeline would sometimes crash when the shaders contained resources with no set/binding
- Fixed corruption that sometimes occured with shadow rendering with image arrays
- Fixed a bug with the host-visible device-local memory heap, where if an allocation failed due to space constraints, it could cause the application to crash on future Vulkan function calls
- Fixed a potential crash when clearing images with multiple layers
- Fixed a bug where using ray tracing extensions on multi-GPU setups could result in application instability if the GPUs did not match [Linux]
- Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided [Linux]
February 15th, 2021 - Windows 457.96, Linux 455.50.07
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed handling of VK_DESCRIPTOR_BINDING_VARIABLE_DESCRIPTOR_COUNT_BIT for variable size descriptor bindings
- Fixed the present tearing that occured in some situations [Windows]
February 2nd, 2021 - Windows 457.91, Linux 455.50.05
-
Fixes:
- Fixed bug with indexed ray payloads
- Fixed a bug where calls to vkCreateDevice could fail on Ampere GPUs when ray tracing extensions were enabled and the application was running within the Steam Linux Runtime [Linux]
January 27th, 2021 - Windows 457.88, Linux 455.50.04
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug in a stencil-buffer optimization that could occasionally result in VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST
January 25th, 2021 - Windows 457.84, Linux 455.50.03
January 19th, 2021 - Windows 457.83, Linux 455.50.02
New:
- Support for linear images in host-visible video memory
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash Vulkan swapchain initialization on older versions of Windows 10 [Windows]
- Fixed VK_EXTERNAL_SEMAPHORE_HANDLE_TYPE_D3D12_FENCE_BIT semaphore export support [Windows]
- Fixed an issue with OpenGL where imported Vulkan buffers would fail with GL_OUT_OF_MEMORY when marked as resident [Linux]
December 16th, 2020 - Windows 457.67, Linux 455.46.04
-
New:
- VK_NV_acquire_winrt_display [Windows]
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash from vkCreateGraphicsPipelines when certain blend operations were used with scalar outputs from the fragment shader
- Fixed the X driver's composition pipeline (used, e.g., for X desktop rotation, "ForceCompositionPipeline", and some OpenGL Swap Group configurations) to correctly preserve color precision in depth 30 [Linux]
November 23rd, 2020 - Windows 457.44, Linux 455.46.02
-
New:
-
The official release of Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing for Pascal 6GB GPUs and above:
- VK_KHR_acceleration_structure
- VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline
- VK_KHR_ray_query [RTX GPUs]
- VK_KHR_pipeline_library
- VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations
- SPV_KHR_ray_tracing
- SPV_KHR_ray_query [RTX GPUs]
- GLSL_EXT_ray_tracing
- GLSL_EXT_ray_query [RTX GPUs]
- GLSL_EXT_ray_flags_primitive_culling
- For Vulkan Ray Tracing samples and tutorials see https://github.com/nvpro-samples/vk_raytracing_tutorial_KHR
- The official release of Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing for Pascal 6GB GPUs and above:
November 11th, 2020 - Windows 457.33, Linux 455.46.01
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Perform fragment depth value clamping to [0,1] when the application doesn't enable VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted
November 2nd, 2020 - Windows 457.17, Linux 455.34.01
-
New:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 support
-
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with VK_ACCESS_MEMORY_{READ,WRITE}_BITs when used as part of a render pass
- Fixed an issue where Vulkan applications would fail to initialize if the connected X11 Server did not expose support for GLX [Linux]
October 20th, 2020 - Windows 457.00, Linux 455.26.02
October 9th, 2020 - Windows 456.80, Linux 455.26.01
Fixes:
- Reduce host memory consumption for descriptor memory when VkDescriptorSetVariableDescriptorCountAllocateInfo is used
- Handle SPIR-V 1.4 non-Input/Ouput entry point variables correctly
- Fixed a blending optimization that sometimes produced an incorrect result
- Fixed SPIR-V intersection shader compilation issue when multi entry point ray tracing modules are used
September 29th, 2020 - Windows 456.62, Linux 455.22.04
-
New:
- Rebased to r455 driver branch, which adds Ampere GPU family support
-
VK_EXT_global_priority support for Windows 10 with hardware scheduling enabled
- Application needs to have the SeIncreaseBasePriorityPrivilege enabled to get higher priorities
- VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
- VK_KHR_copy_commands2
- Allow importing external host memory as cached
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug in a barrier optimization that allowed some back-to-back copies to run unordered
September 9th, 2020 - Windows 452.28, Linux 450.56.11
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug in a SPIR-V optimization that may cause conditional blocks to not execute
- Fixed a bug where calls to vkGetRandROutputDisplayEXT with unexpected inputs would generate X11 protocol errors [Linux]
August 7th, 2020 - Windows 451.98, Linux 450.56.06
- New:
July 20th, 2020 - Windows 451.79, Linux 450.56.02
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed flipping behavior of X11 swapchains that have more than 2 images [Linux]
July 9th, 2020 - Windows 451.74, Linux 450.56.01
-
New:
- Rebased beta driver to r450 driver release branch
- Added support for the VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayTracingIndirectTraceRays ray tracing feature
- VK_NV_device_diagnostics_config
-
Fixes:
- Make the pSizes parameters of vkCmdBindVertexBuffers2EXT be relative to the pBuffers+pOffsets
- Fixed potential crash in the first vkQueuePresentKHR() call after creating a new VkSwapchainKHR with a non-NULL oldSwapchain
- Fixed potential crash in vkCmdBeginRenderPass() when using VK_EXT_sample_locations
June 23rd, 2020 - Windows 443.41, Linux 440.66.17
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improved performance of vkCmdMultiDraw*IndirectCount on Pascal and earlier GPUs
May 26th, 2020 - Windows 443.24, Linux 440.66.15
-
Fixes:
- Fixed 16-bit SMin/SMax
- CPU performance improvements for VkFence creation and usage [Linux]
- Fixed a bug where vkUpdateDescriptorSetWithTemplate would ignore the stride parameter for some VkDescriptorType values
- Fixed an issue with the Optimus layer selecting the iGPU when there was an application profile with Auto-select as the preferred graphics processor [Windows]
- Fixed layout of compute shader shared memory that may have resulted in a compiler crash
- Fixed a bug where vkCreateSampler would fail with no borderColor data, even though it wasn't needed
- Fixed a compiler issue processing image operation with extra unused coordinate operand components
Fixed writing to dynamically indexed vec2 and vec3 fragment color outputs
May 11th, 2020 - Windows 443.15, Linux 440.66.14
-
New:
- Added support for the VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayTracingPrimitiveCulling ray tracing feature
-
Fixes:
- Fixed the returned pCheckpointDataCount value for vkGetQueueCheckpointDataNV when there are less than the requested values
- Process the VkTimelineSemaphoreSubmitInfo structure correctly for vkQueueBindSparse
- Fixed vec3 immediate indexing in ray tracing shaders
May the 4th, 2020 - Windows 443.09, Linux 440.66.12
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a visual glitch with Vulkan applications when falling out of flipping on certain desktops such as GNOME [Linux]
April 24th, 2020 - Linux 440.66.11
-
Fixes:
- Fixed several synchronization bugs that could momentarily lock up the X server when moving/resizing/focusing OpenGL and Vulkan windows when PRIME Sync is enabled [Linux]
- Fixed a bug which caused horizontal lines to corrupt full screen Vulkan applications [Linux]
April 18th, 2020 - Windows 442.98, Linux 440.66.09
-
New:
- Added support for more acceleration structure vertex formats
-
Fixes:
- Fixed some VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR to be advertised correctly for the current GPU
- Fixed potential crash when pipeline pInputAssemblyState is NULL for mesh shaders
- Fixed memory alignment and type for ray tracing scratch memory
- Fixed some issues with ray tracing queries
- Fixed an issue with ray tracing pipeline creating with pipeline libraries
- Fixed some window state transitions when using HDR [Windows]
April 2nd, 2020 - Windows 442.88, Linux 440.66.08
-
New:
-
Added beta support for Ray Queries
- VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayQuery is now VK_TRUE
- SPIR-V: SPV_KHR_ray_query
- GLSL: GLSL_EXT_ray_query
- Added beta support for Ray Queries
-
Fixes:
- Improve performance of large host-visible VkDeviceMemory allocations
- Fixed YCbCr copy of multi-plane images
April 1st, 2020 - Windows 442.86, Linux 440.66.07
-
New:
- Multi thread-capable deferred ray tracing pipeline creation
- Allow presenting from queue families which only expose VK_QUEUE_COMPUTE_BIT when using XCB in addition to Xlib surfaces [Linux]
-
Fixes:
- Added a workaround for Linux Steam Play title DOOM Eternal, which overrides application requested memory locations, to ensure performance-critical resources be placed in video memory [Linux]
- Correctly cap the drawCount for vkCmdDrawIndirectCount and vkCmdDrawIndexedIndirectCount on Turing GPUs
- Fixed descriptor indexing with large arrays and large blocks
March 24th, 2020 - Windows 442.81, Linux 440.66.04
-
Fixes:
- Fixed handling of offsets in VkAccelerationStructureBuildOffsetInfoKHR
- Fixed a bug which could cause DXVK applications to crash when running on Optimus laptops [Windows]
March 19th, 2020 - Windows 442.77, Linux 440.66.03
-
Fixed:
- Fix for geometry flags in VK_KHR_ray_tracing
March 17th, 2020 - Windows 442.75, Linux 440.66.02
-
New:
- Multi-vendor Vulkan ray tracing
- VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control
-
VK_NV_device_generated_commands
- For details see the new device generated command technical blog
- Replaces the now deprecated VK_NVX_device_generated_commands
- Added support for a new device-local VkMemoryType which is host-coherent and host-visible
-
Fixes:
- Fixes for HDR presentation on Windows
February 19th, 2020 - Linux 440.58.02
-
Fixed:
- Fixed a regression which added syntax errors into the default application profiles configuration file [Linux]
February 15th, 2020 - Windows 442.36, Linux 440.58.01
- New:
-
Fixed:
-
Fixed a regression which caused some Vulkan titles to crash on swapchain
recreation. This was known to affect the following Vulkan titles [Linux]:
- F1 2017
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- DiRT 4
-
Fixed a visual glitch of Vulkan applications when falling out of flipping (such as when doing alt-tab) [Linux]
- We are still investigating a glitch that reproduces with the GNOME desktop
- Fixed a regression which caused some Vulkan titles to crash on swapchain recreation. This was known to affect the following Vulkan titles [Linux]:
January 15th, 2020 - Windows 441.99, Linux 440.48.02
-
New:
-
Vulkan 1.2 passing vulkan-cts-1.2.1.0 conformance
- Full Vulkan 1.2 support including timeline semaphores, descriptor indexing, buffer device address and SPIR-V 1.5
- Add PRIME Synchronization support for Linux kernel 5.4 and newer
- Vulkan 1.2 passing vulkan-cts-1.2.1.0 conformance
January 8th, 2020 - Windows 441.97, Linux 440.43.02
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused DXVK titles to endlessly loop during shader compilation if no OpSource instruction was present
- Fixed a build failure "fatal error: drm/drmP.h: No such file or directory" when building for Linux 5.5 release candidates
- Other minor fixes
December 11th, 2019 - Windows 441.71, Linux 440.43.01
-
New:
- Rebased Vulkan beta driver to r440 release branch
-
Fixes:
- Fix rendering to 3D depth/stencil image slices
- Improvements to Vulkan driver startup time
- Fixed various resource leaks
November 25th, 2019 - Windows 436.65, Linux 435.27.08
November 14th, 2019 - Linux 435.27.07
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused graphical corruption, reducing visibility in caves, in Steam Play title Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- Fixed a bug that caused applications running directly on a display (such as VR HMDs) to tear when a G-SYNC or G-SYNC Compatible monitor is plugged in the system
November 13th, 2019 - Windows 436.64, Linux 435.27.06
-
Fixes:
- Fixed memory leak after destroying ray tracing pipeline
- Improved responsiveness of X11 driver when 'NVIDIA: Wait for channel idle timed out' messages occur
- Improved Windows fullscreen exclusive support for non-primary monitors
- Improved Windows G-Sync support for borderless windows
- Further improvements when system is under low-memory stress on Windows
November 4th, 2019 - Windows 436.61, Linux 435.27.03
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improved behavior in low-memory situations
- Fixed graphical corruption in Vulkan game F12017
- Various minor performance improvements
- Improved Vulkan HDR support for multi-device configurations
October 25th, 2019 - Windows 436.59, Linux 435.27.02
-
New:
-
Added HDR10 passthrough presentation format and color space for Windows 10 RS2+
- VkFormat - VK_FORMAT_A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32
- VkColorSpaceKHR - VK_COLOR_SPACE_HDR10_ST2084_EXT
- Added support for the __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE environment variable for Linux Vulkan applications
- Added HDR10 passthrough presentation format and color space for Windows 10 RS2+
-
Fixes:
- Improved bounds checking and stability for some content
- Improved unused memory reclamation when running low on system memory for Linux
- General performance improvements
October 13th, 2019 - Windows 436.56, Linux 435.27.01
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fix tearing with mailbox present mode on Windows 10 laptops and SLI platforms
October 7th, 2019 - Windows 436.52, Linux 435.27.00
September 18th, 2019 - Windows 436.39, Linux 435.24.02
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a regression introduced in 435.19.02 that would cause some applications which use the VK_KHR_display extension to segmentation fault
September 6th, 2019 - Linux 435.19.03
-
Fixes:
-
Fixed a bug which caused corruption in the following DXVK titles:
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: The Third
-
Fall back to system memory when video memory is full for some driver-internal allocations.
- This can help fix Xid 13 and Xid 31 cases when video memory is full.
- Fixed a bug which caused corruption in the following DXVK titles:
August 29th, 2019 - Windows 436.20, Linux 435.19.02
-
New:
- Rebased Vulkan beta driver features to the latest 436.15 (Windows) and 435.17 (Linux) general release drivers
-
8-bit integer support added to VK_NV_cooperative_matrix
- See here for more info
-
Fixes:
- General performance imporvements from 436.15 and 435.17
August 12th, 2019 - Windows 426.06, Linux 418.52.20
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improved reporting of Xid errors to include the process ID (PID) of the process responsible for the error
July 29th, 2019 - Windows 426.02, Linux 418.52.18
July 17th, 2019 - Linux 418.52.17
-
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that could cause heapUsage values reported by VK_EXT_memory_budget to not immediately update after vkFreeMemory was called
July 8th, 2019 - Windows 425.94, Linux 418.52.16
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improved compatibility with recent Linux kernel release candidates
July 1st, 2019 - Windows 425.89, Linux 418.52.14
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Improved compatibility with recently released Linux kernels
June 1st, 2019 - Windows 425.62, Linux 418.52.10
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Fixes crash when changing presentMode between swapchains
May 22nd, 2019 - Windows 425.58, Linux 418.52.07
April 19th, 2019 - Windows 425.42, Linux 418.52.05
New:
- VK_PRESENT_MODE_IMMEDIATE_KHR present mode is now available for Windows
-
VK_NV_ray_tracing is now available on the following non-RTX GPUs:
- Pascal: TITAN Xp, TITAN X, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- Volta: TITAN V
- Turing: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660
-
VK_NV_coverage_reduction_mode
- Extension specification will be available soon.
-
Fixes:
- Fix bug in vkCmdCopyImage with compressed images and some non-zero mipmap level dimensions
- Fix bug with OpPhi and relaxed precision
- Some minor performance improvements
April 10th, 2019 - Windows 425.30, Linux 418.52.03
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Performance improvement for some content on Windows laptops
- Fix rare startup instability on Windows
March 16th, 2019 - Windows 419.62, Linux 418.49.04
March 1st, 2019 - Windows 419.34, Linux 418.42.02
Fixes:
- Fixes intermittent crash on startup with some content on Windows
- Fixed a bug which could cause the compiler to crash in some Vulkan games
February 19th, 2019 - Windows 419.09, Linux 418.31.03
- New Extensions:
-
Fixes:
- Hitman 2 visual corruption on Linux when running with dxvk translation
- Total War Warhammer II crash or hang when using Alt-Tab on Linux
January 6th, 2019 - Windows 417.63, Linux 415.22.05
- New Extensions:
-
Improvements:
- Better pipeline creation performance when there is a cache hit
December 14th, 2018 - Windows 417.42, Linux 415.22.01
-
Improvements:
- Expose two transfer queues on Pascal and above
- Increase maximum point size to 2047
- Increate maximum line width to 64
-
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with vkCmdDrawIndirectCountKHR and vkCmdDrawIndexedIndirectCountKHR and very large counts.
- Fixed issue with Sascha Willems "pushconstants" example.
December 2nd, 2018 - Windows 417.23, Linux 415.18.04
- New Extensions:
-
Fixes:
- Fixes regression with Unity games on Linux
November 28th, 2018 - Windows 417.17, Linux 415.18.02
- Turing support
- New Extensions:
-
Fixes:
- VK_EXT_transform_feedback bug fixes
October 14th, 2018 - Windows 399.41, Linux 396.54.09
-
New Extensions:
- VK_EXT_external_memory_host (Windows only)
- VK_EXT_transform_feedback
September 19th, 2018 - Windows 399.32, Linux 396.54.06
- New Extensions:
-
Bug fixes:
- Corruption workaround for DX content running on Vulkan
September 10th, 2018 - Windows 399.28, Linux 396.54.05
- New Extensions:
August 31st, 2018 - Windows 399.17, Linux 396.54.02
New Extensions:
- VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace (Windows only)
- VK_EXT_hdr_metadata (Windows only)
-
Bug fixes:
- VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor has been updated to version 3
- Entry point queries for VK_EXT_conditional_rendering have been fixed
- Missing primitives with some DXVK content has been fixed
August 7th, 2018 - Windows 398.91, Linux 396.51.02
- New Extensions:
-
Bug fixes:
- Fix hang that sometimes occurs after a clear in multisample rendering
- Fix hang that sometimes occurs when doing a modeswitch while fullscreen
- Other minor driver and SPIR-V compiler bug fixes
July 12th, 2018 - Windows 398.58, Linux 396.24.10
- New Extensions:
-
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an intermittent hang of Vulkan applications running fullscreen when flipping is allowed on Linux
- Various other driver and compiler fixes
May 24th, 2018 - Windows 397.96, Linux 396.24.02
- Increased maxBoundDescriptorSets limit from 8 to 32
-
New Extensions:
- VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count
- VK_EXT_global_priority (Linux only)
- VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 (Linux only)
-
Bug fixes:
- Improved stability with Wine on Linux
- Improve stability of Vulkan on pre-Pascal GPUs
- Emulate DX shader behavior when necessary
- Bounds-checking for SSBO variable pointer loads
May 11th, 2018 - Windows 397.76, Linux 396.18.11
- Pick up the latest fixes from general release driver 397.64
May 7th, 2018 - Linux 396.18.08
- Fix for the Alt-Tab freeze with DXVK
May 3rd, 2018 - Windows 397.54, Linux 396.18.07
- Shader compiler bug fixes
April 25th, 2018 - Windows 397.40, Linux 396.18.05
- Windows driver feature parity with Linux 396.18.02
- Bug fixes
April 17th, 2018 - Linux 396.18.02
- New Extensions
-
Increased several resource limits, notably:
- maxPerStageDescriptorUniformBuffers: 12 -> 15
- maxPerStageDescriptorSamplers: 4,000 -> 1,048,576
- maxPerStageDescriptorSampledImages: 16,384 -> 1,048,576
- maxPerStageDescriptorStorageBuffers: 4,096 -> 1,048,576
- And many others
- Shader performance improvements
March 30th, 2018 - Windows 389.20, Linux 387.42.06
- New Extensions
March 7th, 2018 - Windows 389.10, Linux 387.42.05
- Full support for Vulkan 1.1
- New Extensions
- Updated loader to VulkanRT-1.1.70
January 5th, 2018 - Windows 388.84, Linux 387.42.01
September 28th, 2017 - Windows 383.18, Linux 381.26.20
Full-screen flipping for Linux
- Improved performance of fullscreen Vulkan applications using X11 swapchains. This optimization will cause more events that trigger an out-of-date swapchain, such as when entering or leaving fullscreen mode. This is commonly encountered when using the alt-tab key combination, for example. Applications that do not properly respond to the VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_DATE_KHR return code may not function properly when these events occur. See section 30.8 of the Vulkan specification.
-
Known issue with Quadro and non-composited desktops under some situations. Possible workarounds:
- Disable flipping in nvidia-settings (uncheck "Allow Flipping" in the "OpenGL Settings" panel)
- Disable UBB (run 'nvidia-xconfig --no-ubb')
- Use a composited desktop
-
Bug fixes
- NVX_multiview_per_view_attributes and geometry passthrough shaders
- Fix subpass dstSubpass=VK_SUBPASS_EXTERNAL handling
- Fix vkRegisterObjectsNVX and VK_EXT_sample_
- Fix handling of SPIR-V SSBO layout qualifiers on members
- Fix atomic operations on some 64-bit types
September 15th, 2017 - Windows 383.12, Linux 381.26.17
- New Extensions
-
Removed KHX extensions
- VK_KHX_external_memory_capabilities
- VK_KHX_external_memory
- VK_KHX_external_memory_fd
- VK_KHX_external_memory_win32
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_capabilities
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_fd
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_win32
- VK_KHX_win32_keyed_mutex
- Updated Vulkan loader to 1.0.61.0
- Minor bug fixes
August 16th, 2017 - Windows 382.96, Linux 381.26.13
- New Extensions
- Updated Vulkan loader to 1.0.57.0
- Fixed potential hang with some semaphore usage patterns
- Fixed issue with VK_INDIRECT_COMMANDS_TOKEN_TYPE_PUSH_CONSTANT_NVX and dynamicCount
- Other minor bugs fixed
July 31st, 2017 - Windows 382.88, Linux 381.26.11
- New Extensions
- Fixed crash with large sparse images
July 14th, 2017 - Windows 382.83
- Fixed issue with unused compute queue
- Other minor bug fixes
July 13th, 2017 - Linux 381.26.08, Windows 382.81
New extensions:
- VK_KHR_16bit_storage
- VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation
- VK_KHR_external_fence
- VK_KHR_external_fence_capabilities
- VK_KHR_external_fence_fd
- VK_KHR_external_fence_win32
- VK_KHR_external_memory
- VK_KHR_external_memory_capabilities
- VK_KHR_external_memory_fd
- VK_KHR_external_memory_win32
- VK_KHR_external_semaphore
- VK_KHR_external_semaphore_capabilities
- VK_KHR_external_semaphore_fd
- VK_KHR_external_semaphore_win32
- VK_KHR_get_memory_requirements2
- VK_KHR_storage_buffer_storage_class
- VK_KHR_variable_pointers
- VK_KHR_win32_keyed_mutex
- Updated VulkanRT loader to 1.0.54.0
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes
June 30th, 2017 - Windows 382.71, Linux 381.26.06
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes
June 27th, 2017 - Windows 382.68, Linux 381.10.10
- New extensions:
- Updated VulkanRT loader to 1.0.51.0
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes
June 9th, 2017 - Windows 382.58, Linux 381.26.03
- New extensions:
- Updated VulkanRT loader to 1.0.49.0
- Various performance improvements
March 27th, 2017 - Windows 377.14, Linux 375.27.15
- SPIR-V compiler bug fixes
- Updated Vulkan loader to version 1.0.42.1
March 15th, 2017 - Windows 377.07
- Bug fixes
March 8th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.14, Windows 377.06
- Bug fixes
February 28th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.13, Windows 377.01
- Fix issue with SteamVR shaders
February 27th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.12, Windows 376.98
Beta support for the following new extensions:
Descriptor Set Extensions
Cross process interop extensions:
- VK_KHX_external_memory
- VK_KHX_external_memory_capabilities
- VK_KHX_external_memory_fd
- VK_KHX_external_memory_win32
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_capabilities
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_fd
- VK_KHX_external_semaphore_win32
- VK_KHX_win32_keyed_mutex
Multi-GPU extensions:
Multiview and VR related extensions:
- VK_KHX_multiview
- VK_NVX_multiview_per_view_attributes
- VK_NV_viewport_swizzle (Maxwell)
- VK_NV_viewport_array2 (Maxwell)
- VK_NV_geometry_shader_passthrough (Maxwell)
- VK_NV_clip_space_w_scaling (Pascal)
Other extensions:
- Bug fixes to improve compatibility with shaders generated from HLSL
February 9th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.10
- Bug fixes
February 1st, 2017 - Linux 375.27.08, Windows 376.80
- Bug fixes
January 23rd, 2017 - Linux 375.27.07, Windows 376.71
- Beta support for the new Vulkan extensions:
January 10th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.03, Windows 376.66
- Vulkan beta drivers with experimental API interop features
July 6th, 2016 - Windows 368.69
- Public GeForce Game Ready drivers
June 13th, 2016 - Linux 367.27
- Linux Display Driver
May 23rd, 2016 - Windows 368.22, Linux 367.18
- Public GeForce Game Ready drivers
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
May 13th, 2016 - Windows 365.19, Linux 364.19
- Public GeForce Game Ready drivers
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
April 8th, 2016 - Windows 364.91, Linux 364.16
- Updated Vulkan API to 1.0.8
- Improve pipeline creation performance and multi-threaded scaling
- Increase our maximum bound descriptor sets from 4 to 8
- Add support for asynchronous transfer queue
- Improve VK_EXT_debug_report messages on incorrect API usage and shader compile failure
- Fix VkImageFormatProperties maxMipLevels property
- Reduce VkPhysicalDeviceLimits bufferImageGranularity requirement on GM20x GPUs
- Improve Vulkan support on Optimus platforms
- Fixes for minor driver and SPIR-V compiler bugs
March 28th, 2016 - Windows 364.72
- Update Vulkan API to 1.0.5
- Various performance improvements
- Various bug fixes
March 21st, 2016 - Linux 364.12
- Linux UDA drivers
March 10th, Windows 364.51
- Windows WHQL drivers
March 2nd, 2016 - Windows 356.45, Linux 355.00.29
- Support Vulkan API version v1.0.4
- Fix device lost issue with some MSAA resolves
- Fix vkGetQueryPoolResults() when queryCount=0
- Fix OpImageQuerySample with images
- Fix OpVectorExtractDynamic issues with doubles
- Fix handling of sparse image miptail when the whole image fits within a page
- Improve vkAcquireNextImageKHR() conformance to WSI spec
- Improve GL_KHR_vulkan_glsl compatibility when using GLSL directly
- Improve GPU texturing performance in some cases
- Improve vkAllocateDescriptorSets()/vkFreeDescriptorSets() performance in some cases
- Improve vkCmdBindDescriptorSets() performance in some cases
- Improve vkCmdCopyImage() performance in some cases
February 23rd, 2016 - Windows 356.43, Linux 355.00.28
- Add support for 64-bit vertex attribute formats
- Improve performance of vkBindBufferMemory, vkBindImageMemory and vkCreateGraphicsPipelines
- No longer enumerate Fermi based GPUs in vkEnumeratePhysicalDevices
- Improved compatibility with recent Linux kernels
February 18th, 2016 - Linux 355.00.27
- New:
-
Fixes:
- Linux: Fixed issue with vkAllocateMemory() crashing under some circumstances
Vulkan on NVIDIA Hardware FAQ
1) How do I start using Vulkan in my code base?
NVIDIA Vulkan developer page https://developer.nvidia.com/Vulkan is a great place to start. You can learn from Vulkan presentations and articles as well as NVIDIA demos and SDK samples.
2) Is NVIDIA going to continue to support OpenGL in the future?
NVIDIA is fully committed to invest in OpenGL that our ISVs rely on and will continue to support and improve it. NVIDIA believes in providing maximum functionality with minimal churn to developers. Hence, NVIDIA fully supports both Vulkan and OpenGL.
3) Is NVIDIA Vulkan driver conformant?
Yes, the beta drivers typically pass the latest version of Vulkan conformance. Current conformance status can be found at https://www.khronos.org/conformance/.
4) Does NVIDIA support Vulkan on Linux for Tegra?
Yes. Linux for Tegra drivers can be found at https://developer.nvidia.com/embedded/linux-tegra.
5) Does NVIDIA support Vulkan on Android?
Yes. See https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-android for details about NVIDIA Vulkan Android drivers for SHIELD devices.