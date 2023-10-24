Vulkan Driver Support

This page provides links to both Vulkan 1.3 general release drivers, and developer beta drivers.

Vulkan 1.3 General Release Driver Downloads

Vulkan 1.3, including support for the Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions, is available for Windows and Linux in our general release drivers here:

Windows

Linux

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Vulkan Beta Driver Downloads

Windows 537.72

Linux 535.43.15

Vulkan Beta Driver Release Notes

Windows driver version 537.72 and Linux driver version 535.43.15 contain newly released Vulkan features and bug fixes for Vulkan developers.

The latest Vulkan 1.3 specification can be found here: https://www.khronos.org/registry/vulkan/

NVIDIA provides full Vulkan 1.3 support and functionality on NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro graphics card with one of the following Ada Lovelace, Ampere, Turing, Volta, Pascal and Maxwell (first and second generation) based GPUs:

Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture GeForce RTX desktop: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060

GeForce RTX laptop: GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4050

NVIDIA RTX: NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation Ampere GPU Architecture GeForce RTX: GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA RTX: NVIDIA RTX A6000, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000, NVIDIA RTX A2000

NVIDIA RTX A6000, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000, NVIDIA RTX A2000 Turing GPU Architecture GPUs starting with the Turing family expose several Vulkan extensions giving developers access to advanced features like ray tracing, mesh shaders, variable rate shading and texture-space shading.

TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN RTX

GeForce RTX: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce GTX: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce GTX 1650, GeForce MX250, GeForce MX230

Quadro: Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro T2000, Quadro T1000

Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro T2000, Quadro T1000 Volta GPU Architecture TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN V

Quadro: Quadro GV100

Quadro GV100 Pascal GPU Architecture TITAN: NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal)

GeForce: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030, GeForce MX150,

Quadro: Quadro GP100, Quadro P6000, Quadro P5200, Quadro P5000, Quadro P4200, Quadro P4000, Quadro P3200, Quadro P3000, Quadro P2200, Quadro P2000, Quadro P1000, Quadro P620, Quadro P600, Quadro P520, Quadro P500, Quadro P400

Quadro GP100, Quadro P6000, Quadro P5200, Quadro P5000, Quadro P4200, Quadro P4000, Quadro P3200, Quadro P3000, Quadro P2200, Quadro P2000, Quadro P1000, Quadro P620, Quadro P600, Quadro P520, Quadro P500, Quadro P400 Maxwell 2 GPU Architecture TITAN: GeForce GTX TITAN X

GeForce: GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 980M, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 970M, GeForce GTX 965M, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950,

Quadro: Quadro M6000 24GB, Quadro M6000, Quadro M5500, Quadro M5000, Quadro M5000M, Quadro M4000, Quadro M4000M, Quadro M3000M, Quadro M2200, Quadro M2000

Quadro M6000 24GB, Quadro M6000, Quadro M5500, Quadro M5000, Quadro M5000M, Quadro M4000, Quadro M4000M, Quadro M3000M, Quadro M2200, Quadro M2000 Maxwell 1 GPU Architecture GeForce: GeForce GTX 960M, GeForce GTX 950M, GeForce 945M, GeForce 940MX, GeForce 930MX, GeForce 920MX, GeForce 940M, GeForce 930M, GeForce GTX 860M, GeForce GTX 850M, GeForce 845M, GeForce 840M, GeForce 830M, GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce MX130

Quadro: Quadro M2000M, Quadro M1000M, Quadro M600M, Quadro M500M, Quadro M1200, Quadro M620, Quadro M520, Quadro K2200M, Quadro K620M

For any bugs or issues, please file a bug through the developer website: https://devtalk.nvidia.com/

Vulkan Beta Driver Release Updates

October 24th, 2023 - Windows 537.72, Linux 535.43.15

Fixes: Fix texture shimmering that occurs when VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute is enabled



October 11th, 2023 - Windows 537.63, Linux 535.43.13

Fixes: Fix crash at startup with some vkd3d titles on pre-Turing GPUs



October 6th, 2023 - Windows 537.59, Linux 535.43.11

New: VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer VK_NV_extended_sparse_address_space [Linux]

Fixes: Optimize the performance of the preprocessing stage in VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute Improve pipeline cache key stability with different device feature enables Fixed intermittent Xid 109 CTX SWITCH TIMEOUT errors triggered by certain Vulkan games [Linux]



September 28th, 2023 - Windows 537.54, Linux 535.43.10

New: VK_EXT_map_memory_placed [Linux]

Fixes: Updates to provisional VK_NV_displacement_micromap implementation, now with glslang support Fix driver crash with Starfield running under vkd3d related to VK_NV_device_generated_commands and VK_EXT_device_generated_commands_compute Fix issue with vkCmdFillBuffer when the base address is not 16B aligned Fix vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResult with VK_QUERY_TYPE_TIMESTAMP and the last entry in the query pool Fix vkResetCommandPool issue when used on a command buffer in the recording state



September 2nd, 2023 - Windows 537.35, Linux 535.43.09

New: VK_NV_descriptor_pool_overallocation

Fixes: Bug fixes for VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute Correctly clear fragment shading rate attachments with LOAD_OP_CLEAR Fix potential device lost with vkCmdBlitImage when fragment shading rate is used Correctly restore pipeline static state if previously overwritten by dynamic state set calls and pipeline is rebound Fix dual-source blending when output is written to an array variable Fix VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix bug with variable pointer shared memory CTS tests



August 17th, 2023 - Windows 537.16, Linux 535.43.08

New: VK_KHR_shared_presentable_image [Linux]

Fixes: Fixed regression with some 64-bit integer math Fixed mesh shader compilation crash when shared memory is referenced



July 28th, 2023 - Windows 532.34, Linux 525.47.35

July 24th, 2023 - Windows 532.32, Linux 525.47.34

New: VK_EXT_host_image_copy VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute

Fixes: Improve performance of vkCmdBeginRendering/vkCmdEndRendering



July 11th, 2023 - Windows 532.28, Linux 525.47.31

New: VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix VK_EXT_depth_bias_control VK_EXT_dynamic_rendering_unused_attachments VK_NV_displacement_micromap updated to version 2 Vulkan video updates: VK_KHR_video_encode_queue version update 8->9 VK_EXT_video_encode_h264 version update 10->11

Fixes: Fix for VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_SAMPLES_EXT Fix 64-bit shader disk cache issues



June 15th, 2023 - Windows 532.17, Linux 525.47.27

Fixes: Fix reconvergence bug with conditional branch exiting switch statement Fix missing OpRayQueryGetIntersectionTriangleVertexPositionsKHR support Reduce the size of shader object binaries Fix handling of 64-bit vs 32-bit shader disk cache Fix issue with shader sampling and dynamic rasterization samples Fixes for Vulkan video h.264 encode: Regard the default values for idrPeriod and gopFrameCount when they are 0, per the specification Make the rate-control parameter's validation related to SPS and PPS more precise to better support the rate-control use cases per the latest Vulkan API language



May 19th, 2023 - Windows 532.04, Linux 525.47.26

Fixes: Improve performance of position fetch for VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch Fix possible memory corruption when running Vulkan API traces that make use of capture/replay BDAs and VK_EXT_memory_priority or VK_EXT_pageable_device_local_memory



May 16th, 2023 - Windows 531.98, Linux 525.47.24

New: VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state VK_EXT_memory_priority [Linux] VK_EXT_pageable_device_local_memory [Linux] Support for 4GB+ pipeline caches

Fixes: Correctly handle VkAccelerationStructureTrianglesOpacityMicromapEXT.micromap and VkAccelerationStructureTrianglesDisplacementMicromapNV.micromap NULL handles



April 27th, 2023 - Windows 531.83, Linux 525.47.22

New: VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch Support for VK_FORMAT_R8G8B8A8_UNORM presentation on Windows Support for extendedDynamicState3ColorBlendAdvanced on older pre-Pascal GPUs Support for Loader ICD interface version 7

Fixes: Fixed a bug that caused Vulkan X11 swapchain creation to fail on GPUs without a display engine when the VK_KHR_present_id extension is used Improve vkCreateRayTracingPipelines performance with a warm pipeline cache Fix VK_ERROR_NATIVE_WINDOW_IN_USE_KHR reported when recreating a VkSwapchain on X11 Fix rare device lost issue when copying to or from a 1D D24S8 image Fix issue that sometimes occurred when making sparse memory allocation changes on a transfer-only queue Fix issue with bound shader state persisting between command buffers Fix issue with out-of-date swapchain handling in vkWaitForPresentKHR Vulkan video: Correctly handle VkVideoDecodeUsageInfoKHR in the VkVideoProfileKHR pNext chain Vulkan video: Update VkVideoEncodeH265CapabilitiesEXT reported



March 31st, 2023 - Windows 531.54, Linux 525.47.18

New: VK_EXT_shader_object Khronos Blog Provisional Vulkan video extension updates: VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 7 -> 8 VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 9 -> 10 Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working

Fixes: Vulkan video: Allow top and bottom field flags both being zero to mean progressive



March 22nd, 2023 - Windows 531.46, Linux 525.47.15

Fixes: Update VK_NV_displacement_micromap to work better on pre-Ada RTX GPUs



March 21st, 2023 - Windows 531.44, Linux 525.47.14

March 11th, 2023 - Windows 531.32, Linux 525.47.13

Fixes: Fixed Vulkan Video not working on NVIDIA Ada family of GPUs Fixed the disk cache to handle UTF-8 paths Improved robustness of vkCreatePipelineCache with invalid data Fixed corruption that may occur when rendering with a previously resolved depth image Fixed rare SPIR-V control flow bug that may result in infinite loop Fixed the coherency order not being consistent between atomic loads and atomic stores



February 27th, 2023 - Windows 528.75, Linux 525.47.11

New: VK_EXT_image_sliced_view_of_3d

Fixes: Fixed issue with line stipple pattern when line stipple enable is dynamic Vulkan Video fixes: Fix an issue where the driver is incorrectly padded in-place the API provided bitstream buffer when the size of the buffer is smaller than 16 bytes Fix an h.264 encoder bug with handling IDR pictures when the coded picture resolution changes Fix an issue where in some session configuration cases an incorrect size is being reported for the required memory heap for the h.264 encoder session



February 3rd, 2023 - Windows 528.50, Linux 525.47.07

New: VK_EXT_pipeline_library_group_handles

Vulkan Video driver experiments: Internally synchronize the picture VkVideoSessionParametersKHR while during parameter updates with vkUpdateVideoSessionParametersKHR Allow for Picture Parameters like StdVideoH264PictureParameterSet, StdVideoH264SequenceParameterSet, StdVideoH265SequenceParameterSet, StdVideoH265PictureParameterSet and StdVideoH265VideoParameterSet to be optionally passed within vkCmdBeginVideoCodingKHR() and/or vkCmdDecodeVideoKHR() within VkVideoSessionParametersUpdateInfoKHR as an inlined extension structure

Fixes: Ignore VkPipelineColorBlendStateCreateInfo.pAttachments when all state is dynamic Fix an issue with the video session picture parameters creation where the max PPS/SPS/VPS size is set to 1



January 23rd, 2023 - Windows 528.34, Linux 525.47.06

New: Support for all remaining VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 states: VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_TESSELLATION_DOMAIN_ORIGIN_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_CONSERVATIVE_RASTERIZATION_MODE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_EXTRA_PRIMITIVE_OVERESTIMATION_SIZE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_STREAM_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLIP_NEGATIVE_ONE_TO_ONE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_ALPHA_TO_COVERAGE_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_ALPHA_TO_ONE_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SAMPLE_MASK_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_VIEWPORT_W_SCALING_ENABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_VIEWPORT_SWIZZLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_TO_COLOR_ENABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_TO_COLOR_LOCATION_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_REDUCTION_MODE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_MODE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_TABLE_ENABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COVERAGE_MODULATION_TABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_REPRESENTATIVE_FRAGMENT_TEST_ENABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_SHADING_RATE_IMAGE_ENABLE_NV VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_RASTERIZATION_SAMPLES_EXT

Fixes: Fixed the supported 444 format reporting based on the h.265 video profiles for Maxwell and Pascal GPUs Allow the use of VkVideoEncodeUsageInfoKHR and VkVideoDecodeUsageInfoKHR to be chained to VkVideoProfileInfoKHR structure Handle error with video surfaces incorrectly created without the proper video usage flags Handle the conditions for requiring VkVideoEncodeH264RateControlInfoEXT per the Vulkan spec VUID-VkVideoCodingControlInfoKHR-flags-07021 Handle the use of SPS/PPS scaling_matrix_present_flags more appropriately



December 19th, 2022 - Windows 527.86, Linux 525.47.04

November 17th, 2022 - Windows 517.83, Linux 515.49.25

October 25th, 2022 - Windows 517.69, Linux 515.49.24

Fixes: Miscellaneous Vulkan video fixes



September 30th, 2022 - Windows 517.57, Linux 515.49.19

New: VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 support for the following dynamic states: VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLAMP_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_POLYGON_MODE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LOGIC_OP_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_EQUATION_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_WRITE_MASK_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_DEPTH_CLIP_ENABLE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_COLOR_BLEND_ADVANCED_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_PROVOKING_VERTEX_MODE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LINE_RASTERIZATION_MODE_EXT VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_LINE_STIPPLE_ENABLE_EXT Provisional Vulkan video extension updates: VK_KHR_video_queue: 6 -> 7 Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working

Fixes: Fixed regression with mesh shader queries Updated OpEmitMeshTasksEXT to be interpreted as a terminator instruction



September 27th, 2022 - Windows 517.55, Linux 515.49.18

New: VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one Provisional Vulkan video extension updates: VK_KHR_video_queue: 4 -> 6 VK_KHR_video_decode_queue: 4 -> 6 VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 5 -> 7 VK_EXT_video_decode_h264: 5 -> 7 VK_EXT_video_decode_h265: 3 -> 5 VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 7 -> 9 Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working

Fixes: Fixed possible multi-threaded pipeline creation stall when VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_FAIL_ON_PIPELINE_COMPILE_REQUIRED_BIT is used Fixed support for image load/store/atomics with linear images



September 1st, 2022 - Windows 517.22, Linux 515.49.15

August 23rd, 2022 - Windows 517.17, Linux 515.49.14

New: VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout Added support for chaining VkShaderModuleCreateInfo when creating compute and ray tracing pipelines

Fixes: Don't read pipeline state when it's not valid for the pipeline library stage Fixed issue clearing 3D depth images where the end slice(s) weren't cleared completely Fixed an issue where Vulkan applications would crash when running under Wayland



July 20th, 2022 - Windows 516.89, Linux 515.49.10

New: VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness

Fixes: Restored old shader disk cache behavior to remain enabled even if the app uses its own pipeline cache Fixed issue with optimized graphics pipeline library final link using the wrong shaders Fixed issue with some fp16 shader operations



July 2nd, 2022 - Windows 516.63, Linux 515.49.06

New: VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier

Fixes: Fixed issue with image copy when one of the formats is a single-plane interleaved video format Fixed issue with vkCmdResetEvent on compute queues Fixed regression with tessellation mode set be the tessellation control shader Fixed issue with underestimate conservative rasterization sometimes not working correctly



June 17th, 2022 - Windows 516.48, Linux 515.49.05

New: VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier [Linux] VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map

Fixes: Fix the depth and stencil clear color for dynamic rendering Fix possible corruption when the shading rate image is changed



May 24th, 2022 - Windows 473.64, Linux 470.62.30

May 10th, 2022 - Windows 473.60, Linux 470.62.29

April 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.50, Linux 470.62.28

New: VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d Updates for the latest Vulkan video extensions revisions: VK_KHR_video_queue: 2 -> 3 VK_KHR_video_decode_queue: 2 -> 4 VK_KHR_video_encode_queue: 3 -> 5 VK_EXT_video_decode_h264: 3 -> 5 VK_EXT_video_decode_h265: 1 -> 3 VK_EXT_video_encode_h264: 3 -> 7 Note: these changes are not backwards compatible with the old revisions so applications using the old revisions will need to be updated to continue working vk_video_samples has been updated to the new API

Fixes: Fix Optimus layer vkEnumeratePhysicalDevices to not overwrite past the end of the application's pPhysicalDevices array Fix mesh shaders and VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library Fix pipeline caching issue with VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library and VkPipelineShaderStageModuleIdentifierCreateInfoEXT Fix driver crash when starting a render pass with a VK_IMAGE_CREATE_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_COMPATIBLE_DEPTH_BIT_EXT depth attachment without VK_STRUCTURE_TYPE_RENDER_PASS_SAMPLE_LOCATIONS_BEGIN_INFO_EXT info Fix linear render targets when they are very small Fix bug with vkCmdSetCullMode not applying when VK_DYNAMIC_STATE_PRIMITIVE_TOPOLOGY is used



March 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.33, Linux 470.62.26

January 25th, 2022 - Windows 473.11, Linux 470.62.22

New: Fully conformant Vulkan 1.3 implementation Includes full support for Roadmap 2022 VK_KHR_global_priority



January 20th, 2022 - Windows 473.07, Linux 470.62.20

New: VK_NV_linear_color_attachment Support revision 1.2.203 of the Vulkan API headers, which has some minor changes to the Vulkan Video API

Fixes: Fixed vertexStrideDynamic with VK_NV_device_generated_commands (for real this time) Fixed a compiler bug where an optimization pass could generate invalid accesses



December 7th, 2021 - Windows 472.85, Linux 470.62.16

Fixes: Fixed Vulkan Video encode bitstream size and RESULT_WITH_STATUS_BIT_KHR query reporting Fixed VK_IMAGE_CREATE_EXTENDED_USAGE_BIT with vkGetPhysicalDeviceImageFormatProperties Fixed vertexStrideDynamic with VK_NV_device_generated_commands



November 24th, 2021 - Windows 472.77, Linux 470.62.13

New: VK_EXT_depth_clip_control

Fixes: Fixed some unset VkVideoDecodeH264CapabilitiesEXT query fields Fixed VK_TIME_DOMAIN_DEVICE_EXT query on SLI platforms



November 17th, 2021 - Windows 472.69, Linux 470.62.12

New: VK_EXT_border_color_swizzle VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod Vulkan Video APIs updated to 1.2.199 Updated Vulkan Video Capabilities according to the new Video spec

Fixes: Fix for 64-bit atomics not working under some conditions Handle VkRenderingFragmentShadingRateAttachmentInfoKHR.imageView with a VK_NULL_HANDLE correctly



November 2nd, 2021 - Windows 472.55, Linux 470.62.07

New: VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering Added support for bufferDeviceAddressCaptureReplay [Linux]

Fixes: Fixed a regression which prevented DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors from functioning correctly in variable refresh rate mode, resulting in issues such as flickering [Linux] Optimized the Vulkan fullscreen presentation path for X11 and direct-to-display swapchains [Linux] Fixed a compiler bug with Ray Tracing shaders which could cause shader execution timeouts, resulting in device loss Treat video encode VUI parameters as optional to avoid driver crash when they are omitted, which is valid usage



October 6th, 2021 - Windows 472.33, Linux 470.62.05

New: VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 VK_KHR_maintenance4 Vulkan video updates: Update the VK_KHR_video_queue implementation to properly support VK_QUERY_TYPE_RESULT_STATUS_ONLY video queries Improve the support for VK_KHR_video_decode_queue out-of-order parallel command buffer recording for the video decode operations

Fixes: Fixed issue with vkCmdBindDescriptorSets and unreferenced dynamic UBO/SSBO descriptors Fixed issue with FragCoord and Centroid qualifier Fixed an issue where unreferenced descriptor bindings were sometimes not ignored properly Fixed a bug where VK_NVX_binary_import was advertised as supported on unsupported platforms which caused calls to vkCreateDevice to fail if applications attempted to enable VK_NVX_binary_import on such platforms



September 7th, 2021 - Windows 472.02, Linux 470.62.02

New: VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product VK_EXT_direct_mode_display [Windows] VK_EXT_load_store_op_none VK_EXT_pageable_device_local_memory [Windows] VK_EXT_primitive_topology_list_restart

Fixes: Fixed issue with vertex shader interpolation qualifiers of unused input attributes Fixed issue with host-visible device local memory and capture/replay Fixed issue accessing individual components of barycentric inputs



August 6th, 2021 - Windows 471.69, Linux 470.56.05

May 13th, 2021 - Windows 458.36, Linux 455.50.19

New: VK_EXT_provoking_vertex

Fixes: Added support for Vulkan provisional video session picture parameters objects



April 19th, 2021 - Windows 458.20, Linux 455.50.14

April 13th, 2021 - Windows 458.17, Linux 455.50.12

March 4th, 2021 - Windows 458.06, Linux 455.50.10

Fixes: Fixed an issue with vkCmdSetViewport when firstViewport is non-zero Fixed a memory fault when using some smaller dimensions of sparse images Fixed an issue where vkCreate{Graphics,Compute}Pipeline would sometimes crash when the shaders contained resources with no set/binding Fixed corruption that sometimes occured with shadow rendering with image arrays Fixed a bug with the host-visible device-local memory heap, where if an allocation failed due to space constraints, it could cause the application to crash on future Vulkan function calls Fixed a potential crash when clearing images with multiple layers Fixed a bug where using ray tracing extensions on multi-GPU setups could result in application instability if the GPUs did not match [Linux] Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided [Linux]



February 15th, 2021 - Windows 457.96, Linux 455.50.07

New: VK_KHR_synchronization2

Fixes: Fixed handling of VK_DESCRIPTOR_BINDING_VARIABLE_DESCRIPTOR_COUNT_BIT for variable size descriptor bindings Fixed the present tearing that occured in some situations [Windows]



February 2nd, 2021 - Windows 457.91, Linux 455.50.05

Fixes: Fixed bug with indexed ray payloads Fixed a bug where calls to vkCreateDevice could fail on Ampere GPUs when ray tracing extensions were enabled and the application was running within the Steam Linux Runtime [Linux]



January 27th, 2021 - Windows 457.88, Linux 455.50.04

Fixes: Fixed a bug in a stencil-buffer optimization that could occasionally result in VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST



January 25th, 2021 - Windows 457.84, Linux 455.50.03

January 19th, 2021 - Windows 457.83, Linux 455.50.02

New: Support for linear images in host-visible video memory

Fixes: Fixed a crash Vulkan swapchain initialization on older versions of Windows 10 [Windows] Fixed VK_EXTERNAL_SEMAPHORE_HANDLE_TYPE_D3D12_FENCE_BIT semaphore export support [Windows] Fixed an issue with OpenGL where imported Vulkan buffers would fail with GL_OUT_OF_MEMORY when marked as resident [Linux]



December 16th, 2020 - Windows 457.67, Linux 455.46.04

New: VK_NV_acquire_winrt_display [Windows]

Fixes: Fixed a crash from vkCreateGraphicsPipelines when certain blend operations were used with scalar outputs from the fragment shader Fixed the X driver's composition pipeline (used, e.g., for X desktop rotation, "ForceCompositionPipeline", and some OpenGL Swap Group configurations) to correctly preserve color precision in depth 30 [Linux]



November 23rd, 2020 - Windows 457.44, Linux 455.46.02

November 11th, 2020 - Windows 457.33, Linux 455.46.01

New: VK_NV_fragment_shading_rate_enums

Fixes: Perform fragment depth value clamping to [0,1] when the application doesn't enable VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted



November 2nd, 2020 - Windows 457.17, Linux 455.34.01

New: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 support

Fixes: Fixed an issue with VK_ACCESS_MEMORY_{READ,WRITE}_BITs when used as part of a render pass Fixed an issue where Vulkan applications would fail to initialize if the connected X11 Server did not expose support for GLX [Linux]



October 20th, 2020 - Windows 457.00, Linux 455.26.02

October 9th, 2020 - Windows 456.80, Linux 455.26.01

Fixes: Reduce host memory consumption for descriptor memory when VkDescriptorSetVariableDescriptorCountAllocateInfo is used Handle SPIR-V 1.4 non-Input/Ouput entry point variables correctly Fixed a blending optimization that sometimes produced an incorrect result Fixed SPIR-V intersection shader compilation issue when multi entry point ray tracing modules are used



September 29th, 2020 - Windows 456.62, Linux 455.22.04

New: Rebased to r455 driver branch, which adds Ampere GPU family support VK_EXT_global_priority support for Windows 10 with hardware scheduling enabled Application needs to have the SeIncreaseBasePriorityPrivilege enabled to get higher priorities VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64 VK_KHR_copy_commands2 Allow importing external host memory as cached

Fixes: Fixed a bug in a barrier optimization that allowed some back-to-back copies to run unordered



September 9th, 2020 - Windows 452.28, Linux 450.56.11

Fixes: Fixed a bug in a SPIR-V optimization that may cause conditional blocks to not execute Fixed a bug where calls to vkGetRandROutputDisplayEXT with unexpected inputs would generate X11 protocol errors [Linux]



August 7th, 2020 - Windows 451.98, Linux 450.56.06

July 20th, 2020 - Windows 451.79, Linux 450.56.02

New: VK_EXT_image_robustness VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float

Fixes: Fixed flipping behavior of X11 swapchains that have more than 2 images [Linux]



July 9th, 2020 - Windows 451.74, Linux 450.56.01

New: Rebased beta driver to r450 driver release branch Added support for the VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayTracingIndirectTraceRays ray tracing feature VK_NV_device_diagnostics_config

Fixes: Make the pSizes parameters of vkCmdBindVertexBuffers2EXT be relative to the pBuffers+pOffsets Fixed potential crash in the first vkQueuePresentKHR() call after creating a new VkSwapchainKHR with a non-NULL oldSwapchain Fixed potential crash in vkCmdBeginRenderPass() when using VK_EXT_sample_locations



June 23rd, 2020 - Windows 443.41, Linux 440.66.17

New: VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state VK_EXT_external_memory_host [Linux]

Fixes: Improved performance of vkCmdMultiDraw*IndirectCount on Pascal and earlier GPUs



May 26th, 2020 - Windows 443.24, Linux 440.66.15

Fixes: Fixed 16-bit SMin/SMax CPU performance improvements for VkFence creation and usage [Linux] Fixed a bug where vkUpdateDescriptorSetWithTemplate would ignore the stride parameter for some VkDescriptorType values Fixed an issue with the Optimus layer selecting the iGPU when there was an application profile with Auto-select as the preferred graphics processor [Windows] Fixed layout of compute shader shared memory that may have resulted in a compiler crash Fixed a bug where vkCreateSampler would fail with no borderColor data, even though it wasn't needed Fixed a compiler issue processing image operation with extra unused coordinate operand components Fixed writing to dynamically indexed vec2 and vec3 fragment color outputs



May 11th, 2020 - Windows 443.15, Linux 440.66.14

New: Added support for the VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayTracingPrimitiveCulling ray tracing feature

Fixes: Fixed the returned pCheckpointDataCount value for vkGetQueueCheckpointDataNV when there are less than the requested values Process the VkTimelineSemaphoreSubmitInfo structure correctly for vkQueueBindSparse Fixed vec3 immediate indexing in ray tracing shaders



May the 4th, 2020 - Windows 443.09, Linux 440.66.12

New: VK_EXT_custom_border_color VK_EXT_private_data VK_EXT_robustness2

Fixes: Fixed a visual glitch with Vulkan applications when falling out of flipping on certain desktops such as GNOME [Linux]



April 24th, 2020 - Linux 440.66.11

Fixes: Fixed several synchronization bugs that could momentarily lock up the X server when moving/resizing/focusing OpenGL and Vulkan windows when PRIME Sync is enabled [Linux] Fixed a bug which caused horizontal lines to corrupt full screen Vulkan applications [Linux]



April 18th, 2020 - Windows 442.98, Linux 440.66.09

New: Added support for more acceleration structure vertex formats

Fixes: Fixed some VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR to be advertised correctly for the current GPU Fixed potential crash when pipeline pInputAssemblyState is NULL for mesh shaders Fixed memory alignment and type for ray tracing scratch memory Fixed some issues with ray tracing queries Fixed an issue with ray tracing pipeline creating with pipeline libraries Fixed some window state transitions when using HDR [Windows]



April 2nd, 2020 - Windows 442.88, Linux 440.66.08

New: Added beta support for Ray Queries VkPhysicalDeviceRayTracingFeaturesKHR.rayQuery is now VK_TRUE SPIR-V: SPV_KHR_ray_query GLSL: GLSL_EXT_ray_query

Fixes: Improve performance of large host-visible VkDeviceMemory allocations Fixed YCbCr copy of multi-plane images



April 1st, 2020 - Windows 442.86, Linux 440.66.07

New: Multi thread-capable deferred ray tracing pipeline creation Allow presenting from queue families which only expose VK_QUEUE_COMPUTE_BIT when using XCB in addition to Xlib surfaces [Linux]

Fixes: Added a workaround for Linux Steam Play title DOOM Eternal, which overrides application requested memory locations, to ensure performance-critical resources be placed in video memory [Linux] Correctly cap the drawCount for vkCmdDrawIndirectCount and vkCmdDrawIndexedIndirectCount on Turing GPUs Fixed descriptor indexing with large arrays and large blocks



March 24th, 2020 - Windows 442.81, Linux 440.66.04

Fixes: Fixed handling of offsets in VkAccelerationStructureBuildOffsetInfoKHR Fixed a bug which could cause DXVK applications to crash when running on Optimus laptops [Windows]



March 19th, 2020 - Windows 442.77, Linux 440.66.03

Fixed: Fix for geometry flags in VK_KHR_ray_tracing



March 17th, 2020 - Windows 442.75, Linux 440.66.02

February 19th, 2020 - Linux 440.58.02

Fixed: Fixed a regression which added syntax errors into the default application profiles configuration file [Linux]



February 15th, 2020 - Windows 442.36, Linux 440.58.01

New: VK_KHR_shader_non_semantic_info VK_EXT_tooling_info

Fixed: Fixed a regression which caused some Vulkan titles to crash on swapchain recreation. This was known to affect the following Vulkan titles [Linux]: F1 2017 Rise of the Tomb Raider DiRT 4 Fixed a visual glitch of Vulkan applications when falling out of flipping (such as when doing alt-tab) [Linux] We are still investigating a glitch that reproduces with the GNOME desktop



January 15th, 2020 - Windows 441.99, Linux 440.48.02

January 8th, 2020 - Windows 441.97, Linux 440.43.02

Fixes: Fixed a bug that caused DXVK titles to endlessly loop during shader compilation if no OpSource instruction was present Fixed a build failure "fatal error: drm/drmP.h: No such file or directory" when building for Linux 5.5 release candidates Other minor fixes



December 11th, 2019 - Windows 441.71, Linux 440.43.01

New: Rebased Vulkan beta driver to r440 release branch

Fixes: Fix rendering to 3D depth/stencil image slices Improvements to Vulkan driver startup time Fixed various resource leaks



November 25th, 2019 - Windows 436.65, Linux 435.27.08

November 14th, 2019 - Linux 435.27.07

Fixes: Fixed a bug that caused graphical corruption, reducing visibility in caves, in Steam Play title Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Fixed a bug that caused applications running directly on a display (such as VR HMDs) to tear when a G-SYNC or G-SYNC Compatible monitor is plugged in the system



November 13th, 2019 - Windows 436.64, Linux 435.27.06

Fixes: Fixed memory leak after destroying ray tracing pipeline Improved responsiveness of X11 driver when 'NVIDIA: Wait for channel idle timed out' messages occur Improved Windows fullscreen exclusive support for non-primary monitors Improved Windows G-Sync support for borderless windows Further improvements when system is under low-memory stress on Windows



November 4th, 2019 - Windows 436.61, Linux 435.27.03

New: VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts

Fixes: Improved behavior in low-memory situations Fixed graphical corruption in Vulkan game F12017 Various minor performance improvements Improved Vulkan HDR support for multi-device configurations



October 25th, 2019 - Windows 436.59, Linux 435.27.02

New: Added HDR10 passthrough presentation format and color space for Windows 10 RS2+ VkFormat - VK_FORMAT_A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32 VkColorSpaceKHR - VK_COLOR_SPACE_HDR10_ST2084_EXT Added support for the __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE environment variable for Linux Vulkan applications

Fixes: Improved bounds checking and stability for some content Improved unused memory reclamation when running low on system memory for Linux General performance improvements



October 13th, 2019 - Windows 436.56, Linux 435.27.01

New: VK_KHR_spirv_1_4

Fixes: Fix tearing with mailbox present mode on Windows 10 laptops and SLI platforms



October 7th, 2019 - Windows 436.52, Linux 435.27.00

September 18th, 2019 - Windows 436.39, Linux 435.24.02

New: VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types

Fixes: Fixed a regression introduced in 435.19.02 that would cause some applications which use the VK_KHR_display extension to segmentation fault



September 6th, 2019 - Linux 435.19.03

Fixes: Fixed a bug which caused corruption in the following DXVK titles: Saints Row IV Saints Row: The Third Fall back to system memory when video memory is full for some driver-internal allocations. This can help fix Xid 13 and Xid 31 cases when video memory is full.



August 29th, 2019 - Windows 436.20, Linux 435.19.02

New: Rebased Vulkan beta driver features to the latest 436.15 (Windows) and 435.17 (Linux) general release drivers 8-bit integer support added to VK_NV_cooperative_matrix See here for more info

Fixes: General performance imporvements from 436.15 and 435.17



August 12th, 2019 - Windows 426.06, Linux 418.52.20

New: VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties

Fixes: Improved reporting of Xid errors to include the process ID (PID) of the process responsible for the error



July 29th, 2019 - Windows 426.02, Linux 418.52.18

July 17th, 2019 - Linux 418.52.17

Fixes: Fixed a bug that could cause heapUsage values reported by VK_EXT_memory_budget to not immediately update after vkFreeMemory was called



July 8th, 2019 - Windows 425.94, Linux 418.52.16

New: VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer

Fixes: Improved compatibility with recent Linux kernel release candidates



July 1st, 2019 - Windows 425.89, Linux 418.52.14

New: VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps (Linux) VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment

Fixes: Improved compatibility with recently released Linux kernels



June 1st, 2019 - Windows 425.62, Linux 418.52.10

New: VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps (Windows) VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins

Fixes: Fixes crash when changing presentMode between swapchains



May 22nd, 2019 - Windows 425.58, Linux 418.52.07

April 19th, 2019 - Windows 425.42, Linux 418.52.05

New: VK_PRESENT_MODE_IMMEDIATE_KHR present mode is now available for Windows VK_NV_ray_tracing is now available on the following non-RTX GPUs: Pascal : TITAN Xp, TITAN X, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Volta : TITAN V Turing : GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660 VK_NV_coverage_reduction_mode Extension specification will be available soon.

Fixes: Fix bug in vkCmdCopyImage with compressed images and some non-zero mipmap level dimensions Fix bug with OpPhi and relaxed precision Some minor performance improvements



April 10th, 2019 - Windows 425.30, Linux 418.52.03

New: VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities

Fixes: Performance improvement for some content on Windows laptops Fix rare startup instability on Windows



March 16th, 2019 - Windows 419.62, Linux 418.49.04

March 1st, 2019 - Windows 419.34, Linux 418.42.02

Fixes: Fixes intermittent crash on startup with some content on Windows Fixed a bug which could cause the compiler to crash in some Vulkan games



February 19th, 2019 - Windows 419.09, Linux 418.31.03

New Extensions: VK_NV_cooperative_matrix VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable

Fixes: Hitman 2 visual corruption on Linux when running with dxvk translation Total War Warhammer II crash or hang when using Alt-Tab on Linux



January 6th, 2019 - Windows 417.63, Linux 415.22.05

New Extensions: VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve VK_EXT_buffer_device_address VK_EXT_memory_budget VK_EXT_memory_priority (Windows only) VK_EXT_pci_bus_info

Improvements: Better pipeline creation performance when there is a cache hit



December 14th, 2018 - Windows 417.42, Linux 415.22.01

Improvements: Expose two transfer queues on Pascal and above Increase maximum point size to 2047 Increate maximum line width to 64

Fixes: Fixed issue with vkCmdDrawIndirectCountKHR and vkCmdDrawIndexedIndirectCountKHR and very large counts. Fixed issue with Sascha Willems "pushconstants" example.



December 2nd, 2018 - Windows 417.23, Linux 415.18.04

New Extensions: VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 VK_KHR_shader_float_controls

Fixes: Fixes regression with Unity games on Linux



November 28th, 2018 - Windows 417.17, Linux 415.18.02

Turing support

New Extensions: VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout

Fixes: VK_EXT_transform_feedback bug fixes



October 14th, 2018 - Windows 399.41, Linux 396.54.09

September 19th, 2018 - Windows 399.32, Linux 396.54.06

New Extensions: VK_KHR_driver_properties VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64

Bug fixes: Corruption workaround for DX content running on Vulkan



September 10th, 2018 - Windows 399.28, Linux 396.54.05

August 31st, 2018 - Windows 399.17, Linux 396.54.02

New Extensions: VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace (Windows only) VK_EXT_hdr_metadata (Windows only)

Bug fixes: VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor has been updated to version 3 Entry point queries for VK_EXT_conditional_rendering have been fixed Missing primitives with some DXVK content has been fixed



August 7th, 2018 - Windows 398.91, Linux 396.51.02

New Extensions: VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints

Bug fixes: Fix hang that sometimes occurs after a clear in multisample rendering Fix hang that sometimes occurs when doing a modeswitch while fullscreen Other minor driver and SPIR-V compiler bug fixes



July 12th, 2018 - Windows 398.58, Linux 396.24.10

New Extensions: VK_KHR_8bit_storage VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 VK_EXT_conditional_rendering

Bug fixes: Fixed an intermittent hang of Vulkan applications running fullscreen when flipping is allowed on Linux Various other driver and compiler fixes



May 24th, 2018 - Windows 397.96, Linux 396.24.02

Increased maxBoundDescriptorSets limit from 8 to 32

New Extensions: VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count VK_EXT_global_priority (Linux only) VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 (Linux only)

Bug fixes: Improved stability with Wine on Linux Improve stability of Vulkan on pre-Pascal GPUs Emulate DX shader behavior when necessary Bounds-checking for SSBO variable pointer loads



May 11th, 2018 - Windows 397.76, Linux 396.18.11

Pick up the latest fixes from general release driver 397.64

May 7th, 2018 - Linux 396.18.08

Fix for the Alt-Tab freeze with DXVK

May 3rd, 2018 - Windows 397.54, Linux 396.18.07

Shader compiler bug fixes

April 25th, 2018 - Windows 397.40, Linux 396.18.05

Windows driver feature parity with Linux 396.18.02

Bug fixes

April 17th, 2018 - Linux 396.18.02

New Extensions VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing

Increased several resource limits, notably: maxPerStageDescriptorUniformBuffers: 12 -> 15 maxPerStageDescriptorSamplers: 4,000 -> 1,048,576 maxPerStageDescriptorSampledImages: 16,384 -> 1,048,576 maxPerStageDescriptorStorageBuffers: 4,096 -> 1,048,576 And many others

Shader performance improvements

March 30th, 2018 - Windows 389.20, Linux 387.42.06

March 7th, 2018 - Windows 389.10, Linux 387.42.05

January 5th, 2018 - Windows 388.84, Linux 387.42.01

September 28th, 2017 - Windows 383.18, Linux 381.26.20

Full-screen flipping for Linux Improved performance of fullscreen Vulkan applications using X11 swapchains. This optimization will cause more events that trigger an out-of-date swapchain, such as when entering or leaving fullscreen mode. This is commonly encountered when using the alt-tab key combination, for example. Applications that do not properly respond to the VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_DATE_KHR return code may not function properly when these events occur. See section 30.8 of the Vulkan specification. Known issue with Quadro and non-composited desktops under some situations. Possible workarounds: Disable flipping in nvidia-settings (uncheck "Allow Flipping" in the "OpenGL Settings" panel) Disable UBB (run 'nvidia-xconfig --no-ubb') Use a composited desktop

Bug fixes NVX_multiview_per_view_attributes and geometry passthrough shaders Fix subpass dstSubpass=VK_SUBPASS_EXTERNAL handling Fix vkRegisterObjectsNVX and VK_EXT_sample_ Fix handling of SPIR-V SSBO layout qualifiers on members Fix atomic operations on some 64-bit types



September 15th, 2017 - Windows 383.12, Linux 381.26.17

New Extensions VK_KHR_maintenance2 VK_KHR_bind_memory2 VK_KHR_image_format_list VK_KHR_sampler_ycbcr_conversion VK_EXT_sample_locations

Removed KHX extensions VK_KHX_external_memory_capabilities VK_KHX_external_memory VK_KHX_external_memory_fd VK_KHX_external_memory_win32 VK_KHX_external_semaphore_capabilities VK_KHX_external_semaphore VK_KHX_external_semaphore_fd VK_KHX_external_semaphore_win32 VK_KHX_win32_keyed_mutex

Updated Vulkan loader to 1.0.61.0

Minor bug fixes

August 16th, 2017 - Windows 382.96, Linux 381.26.13

New Extensions VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer

Updated Vulkan loader to 1.0.57.0

Fixed potential hang with some semaphore usage patterns

Fixed issue with VK_INDIRECT_COMMANDS_TOKEN_TYPE_PUSH_CONSTANT_NVX and dynamicCount

Other minor bugs fixed

July 31st, 2017 - Windows 382.88, Linux 381.26.11

New Extensions VK_KHR_relaxed_block_layout VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted VK_EXT_post_depth_coverage

Fixed crash with large sparse images

July 14th, 2017 - Windows 382.83

Fixed issue with unused compute queue

Other minor bug fixes

July 13th, 2017 - Linux 381.26.08, Windows 382.81

June 30th, 2017 - Windows 382.71, Linux 381.26.06

Various performance improvements and bug fixes

June 27th, 2017 - Windows 382.68, Linux 381.10.10

June 9th, 2017 - Windows 382.58, Linux 381.26.03

March 27th, 2017 - Windows 377.14, Linux 375.27.15

SPIR-V compiler bug fixes

Updated Vulkan loader to version 1.0.42.1

March 15th, 2017 - Windows 377.07

Bug fixes

March 8th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.14, Windows 377.06

Bug fixes

February 28th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.13, Windows 377.01

Fix issue with SteamVR shaders

February 27th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.12, Windows 376.98

February 9th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.10

Bug fixes

February 1st, 2017 - Linux 375.27.08, Windows 376.80

Bug fixes

January 23rd, 2017 - Linux 375.27.07, Windows 376.71

Beta support for the new Vulkan extensions: VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2 VK_KHR_maintenance1 VK_KHR_shader_draw_parameters VK_EXT_shader_ballot VK_EXT_shader_group_vote



January 10th, 2017 - Linux 375.27.03, Windows 376.66

Vulkan beta drivers with experimental API interop features

July 6th, 2016 - Windows 368.69

Public GeForce Game Ready drivers

June 13th, 2016 - Linux 367.27

Linux Display Driver

May 23rd, 2016 - Windows 368.22, Linux 367.18

Public GeForce Game Ready drivers

Bug fixes and performance improvements

May 13th, 2016 - Windows 365.19, Linux 364.19

Public GeForce Game Ready drivers

Bug fixes and performance improvements

April 8th, 2016 - Windows 364.91, Linux 364.16

Updated Vulkan API to 1.0.8

Improve pipeline creation performance and multi-threaded scaling

Increase our maximum bound descriptor sets from 4 to 8

Add support for asynchronous transfer queue

Improve VK_EXT_debug_report messages on incorrect API usage and shader compile failure

Fix VkImageFormatProperties maxMipLevels property

Reduce VkPhysicalDeviceLimits bufferImageGranularity requirement on GM20x GPUs

Improve Vulkan support on Optimus platforms

Fixes for minor driver and SPIR-V compiler bugs

March 28th, 2016 - Windows 364.72

Update Vulkan API to 1.0.5

Various performance improvements

Various bug fixes

March 21st, 2016 - Linux 364.12

Linux UDA drivers

March 10th, Windows 364.51

Windows WHQL drivers

March 2nd, 2016 - Windows 356.45, Linux 355.00.29

Support Vulkan API version v1.0.4

Fix device lost issue with some MSAA resolves

Fix vkGetQueryPoolResults() when queryCount=0

Fix OpImageQuerySample with images

Fix OpVectorExtractDynamic issues with doubles

Fix handling of sparse image miptail when the whole image fits within a page

Improve vkAcquireNextImageKHR() conformance to WSI spec

Improve GL_KHR_vulkan_glsl compatibility when using GLSL directly

Improve GPU texturing performance in some cases

Improve vkAllocateDescriptorSets()/vkFreeDescriptorSets() performance in some cases

Improve vkCmdBindDescriptorSets() performance in some cases

Improve vkCmdCopyImage() performance in some cases

February 23rd, 2016 - Windows 356.43, Linux 355.00.28

Add support for 64-bit vertex attribute formats

Improve performance of vkBindBufferMemory, vkBindImageMemory and vkCreateGraphicsPipelines

No longer enumerate Fermi based GPUs in vkEnumeratePhysicalDevices

Improved compatibility with recent Linux kernels

February 18th, 2016 - Linux 355.00.27

New: GL_NV_draw_vulkan_image VK_NV_glsl_shader

Fixes: Linux: Fixed issue with vkAllocateMemory() crashing under some circumstances



Vulkan on NVIDIA Hardware FAQ

1) How do I start using Vulkan in my code base?

NVIDIA Vulkan developer page https://developer.nvidia.com/Vulkan is a great place to start. You can learn from Vulkan presentations and articles as well as NVIDIA demos and SDK samples.

2) Is NVIDIA going to continue to support OpenGL in the future?

NVIDIA is fully committed to invest in OpenGL that our ISVs rely on and will continue to support and improve it. NVIDIA believes in providing maximum functionality with minimal churn to developers. Hence, NVIDIA fully supports both Vulkan and OpenGL.

3) Is NVIDIA Vulkan driver conformant?

Yes, the beta drivers typically pass the latest version of Vulkan conformance. Current conformance status can be found at https://www.khronos.org/conformance/.

4) Does NVIDIA support Vulkan on Linux for Tegra?

Yes. Linux for Tegra drivers can be found at https://developer.nvidia.com/embedded/linux-tegra.

5) Does NVIDIA support Vulkan on Android?

Yes. See https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-android for details about NVIDIA Vulkan Android drivers for SHIELD devices.