DRIVE Platform Software
DRIVE Platform Software supports developing autonomous applications on DRIVE hardware. By following NVIDIA’s development and porting guidelines, you can optimize your use of the complete Tegra feature set. Follow the links below for details about the latest software libraries, frameworks and source packages.
Download the latest host development environment for the DRIVE PX2 as well as other embedded software from the DRIVE Download Center.
DRIVE Linux Supported Features
- Kernel version 4.4.38 kernel with RT_PREEMPT patches
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- NvMedia APIs for HW accelerated multimedia and camera input processing
- NVIDIA CUDA 8.0 parallel computing platform
- Graphics APIs:
- OpenGL 4.5
- OpenGL ES 3.2
- EGL 1.5 with EGLStream extensions
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS target Root File System (RFS)
Software Libraries
Our repository has the latest versions of compatible software available for immediate download, and new updates are added on a regular basis.
Follow the links below to get started.
DriveWorks
NVIDIA® DriveWorks is a Software Development Kit (SDK) that contains reference applications, tools and library modules. It also includes a run-time pipeline framework that goes from detection to localization to planning to visualization. It is designed to be educational to use and open so you can enhance it with your own code.
TensorRT
NVIDIA TensorRT™ is a high performance neural network inference engine for production deployment of deep learning applications. TensorRT can be used to rapidly optimize, validate and deploy a trained neural network for inference to hyperscale data centers, embedded, or automotive product platforms.
cuDNN
NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.
Software Tools
Our repository has the latest versions of compatible tools available for immediate download, and new updates are added on a regular basis.
Follow the links below to get started.
Tegra® System Profiler
Tegra System Profiler is a multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.
Tegra® Graphics Debugger
Tegra Graphics Debugger is a console-grade tool that allows you to debug and optimize your OpenGL and OpenGL ES applications, enabling you to get the latest, most advanced GPU features.
PerfKit
NVIDIA PerfKit is a comprehensive suite of performance tools to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications.
NVIDIA® Visual Profiler
The NVIDIA Visual Profiler is a cross-platform performance profiling tool that delivers developers vital feedback for optimizing CUDA C/C++ applications.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Eclipse Edition
Develop your CUDA application within a powerful IDE designed to create the most homogeneous development environment for heterogeneous platforms. You can seamlessly debug CPU and CUDA code, profile your CUDA kernels and efficiently refactor your code to take advantage of the GPU.
CUDA MEMCHECK
CUDA-MEMCHECK detects the source and cause of memory access errors in your GPU code and allows you to locate them quickly. CUDA-MEMCHECK also reports runtime execution errors, identifying situations that could otherwise result in an “unspecified launch failure” error when your application is running.
CUDA GDB
CUDA-GDB provides a console-based debugging interface you can use from the command line on your local system or any remote system on which you have Telnet or SSH access. CUDA-GDB delivers a seamless debugging experience that allows you to debug both the CPU and GPU portions of your application simultaneously.
CUDA nvprof
Profile your CUDA application with this command line profiling tool to quickly collect CUDA kernel performance data and hardware performance counters.