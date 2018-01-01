NVIDIA MDL SDK - Get Started

MDL SDK 2023.0.2

Enhancements:

Worker threads are now created lazily as needed

Various bugfixes and improvements

For a complete list of changes and fixes please see the release notes shipped with the SDK

MDL SDK 2023 (July 2023)

Enhancements:

This is a major release with API changes

MDL 1.8 support

Allow Unicode identifiers for package and module names



Add function syntax for operators



New “lambertian spheres” bsdf



Clarified and fixed thin_film implementation



More flexible scene_data lookups



Allow trailing commas

Supported selector string components for OpenEXR

Complete switch to OpenimageIO

Many small additions, changes and bugfixes and improvements

MDL SDK 2022.1.7 (June 2023)

Enhancements:

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2022.1 (December 2022)

Enhancements:

New high-level Python binding module pymdl.py.

New example showcasing the new Python binding

Improved Windows Locking (use SWRLOCK instead of CRITICAL_SECTION primitive)

Example DXR can now handle measured bsdf and ies light profiles

Example DXR improvements regarding MaterialX and glTF support

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2022.1.4 (March 2023)

Enhancements:

Improved bump mapping in ::base noise implementations

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2021.0.1 (September 2021)

Enhancements:

MDL1.8 preview: utf8 identifiers

Improved material compilation speed

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2022 (August 2022)

Enhancements:

New GLSL backend that is on the same functionality level as the HLSL backend, in particular, it can now compile full materials

Vulkan examples to illustrate the use of MDL with the GLSL backend in a Vulkan-based renderer

Upgrade of the internally used LLVM from version 7 to version 12

Permit thin-walled transmissive MDL materials to have non-identical transmissions on both sides and emit a warning and not an error in this case.

Various bug fixes and smaller performance improvements

MDL SDK 2021.1.4 (June 2022)

Enhancements:

Thin_film on metals implementation now matches clarified MDLK spec

CUDArendering example now supports cutouts and backface

Native rendering example supports derivatives and cutouts

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2021.1.2 (April 2022)

Enhancements:

Added support for animated textures

Added support for texture selectors (channels from vdb and more)

Improved glTF support in Example DXR

Improved speed on ARM

Added new components to nvidia::core_definitions

Better resource enumeration on modules

Unify materials and function handling in the API

Libbsdf allows adaption of the normal by the renderer to improve bump mapping

Many improvements to essentially all examples

Various bug fixes

MDL SDK 2021.0.2 (October 2021)

Enhancements:

Example DXR now supports more glTF extensions

Example DXR now supports state::animation_time() and volume attenuation

Fixed incorrect BSDF evaluation for df::sheen_bsdf with a transmitting "multiscatter" BSDF

Fixed bugs with glTF support in example DXR

MDL SDK 2021.0 (June 2020)

Enhancements:

MDL 1.7

Supports ARM Linux as a platform

Python binding for the MDL SDK

New interface for incremental building of new modules (demonstrated in dedicated example)

Unified handling of materials and functions

Distiller is now a plugin and the OS release can use the distilling plugin

Addex example for CPU rendering

Many performance optimisations for loading, compilation and execution

….and many more bug fixes and improvements

MDL SDK 2020.1.2 (December 2020)

Enhancements:

Option to adapt roughness for higher bounces to improve convergence

Improved “Example Distilling Unity”

Various bug fixes and code optimizations

MDL SDK 2020.1.1 (October 2020)

Enhancements:

Single init for all functions in a compilation unit reduces code size

Strict evaluation of ternary operators to reduce reduces code size (new default)

Updated MaterialX support in “Examples DXR”

New example: “Example Distilling Unity”

MDL SDK 2020.1 (August 2020)

Enhancements:

additional functionality for efficient internal database inspection

improvements to the derivative calculation

added ability to apply certain code transformations to MDL modules

Autodesk Arnold integration example (CPU rendering)

improved DXR example including support for GLTF

improved Optix 7 example

MDL SDK 2020.0.2 (June 2020)

maintenance release

MDL SDK 2020.0.1 (April 2020)

Enhancements:

Code generation for hair bsdf added

Example for cuda rendering now supports hair materials

Runtime support for user scene data added to HLSL backend

Example for DXR rendering now supports user scene data (primvars)

Example for DXR rendering now supports UDIM textures

MDLMDL SDK 2019.1.1 (June 2019)

Enhancements:

Support for annotations on annotation declarations

Configurable parameter folding in class compilation related to ternary operators

Performance improvements for MDLE files

MDLMDL SDK 2019.1

Enhancements:

New HLSL backend including full material compilation

DXR rendering sample using HLSL

MDL 1.5

MDL encapsulated file (MDLE)



New BSDF: measured_factor



Localization (final)



New type hair_bsdf and interface for chiang_hair_bsdf

MDLMDL SDK 2019

Enhancements:

New distilling target supporting anisotropy, volume, glossy transmission with refraction

MDL 1.5 feature preview: MDL encapsulated file format

MDLMDL SDK 2018.1.2

Enhancements:

First pre-release draft of the NVIDIA Material Definition Language 1.5: Appendix E - Internationalization has been added to the documentation set.

New standalone tool to manage MDL archives has been added (mdlm).

Support for removal of MDL modules from the database has been added.

Support for automatic derivatives for 2D texture lookups has been added to the PTX, Native x86 and LLVM IR backends.

support for more distribution functions (DF) (spot EDF, measured EDF, measured BSDF) has been added to the PTX, Native x86 and LLVM IR backends.

