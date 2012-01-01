Extended Reality and Spatial Computing: The Interface for Physical and Agentic AI

Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella term for immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) that blend the physical and digital worlds, while spatial computing is the broader paradigm in which digital intelligence understands and interacts with the physical world in real time.



NVIDIA’s comprehensive offerings in this space bridge the gap between heavy computational requirements and lightweight mobile devices through a suite of advanced hardware and software solutions. By centralizing the heavy lifting on NVIDIA RTX™-powered servers and workstations, NVIDIA allows you to bypass the processing limits of mobile hardware and stream complex, photorealistic environments with zero model decimation. These technologies leverage the dedicated ray-tracing and AI cores of the RTX architecture to power full-fidelity XR and spatial computing experiences—delivering unmatched visual realism and physically accurate simulations to any untethered device.

