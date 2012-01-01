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Extended Reality

Extended reality (XR) is the merging of physical and digital worlds, enabling users to interact with virtual environments, integrate digital elements into reality, and create transformative experiences in entertainment, work, and beyond.

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Key Topics:

  • Immersive Technologies
  • Spatial Computing
  • Artificial Intelligence

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Katana

Extended Reality and Spatial Computing: The Interface for Physical and Agentic AI

Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella term for immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) that blend the physical and digital worlds, while spatial computing is the broader paradigm in which digital intelligence understands and interacts with the physical world in real time.

NVIDIA’s comprehensive offerings in this space bridge the gap between heavy computational requirements and lightweight mobile devices through a suite of advanced hardware and software solutions. By centralizing the heavy lifting on NVIDIA RTX™-powered servers and workstations, NVIDIA allows you to bypass the processing limits of mobile hardware and stream complex, photorealistic environments with zero model decimation. These technologies leverage the dedicated ray-tracing and AI cores of the RTX architecture to power full-fidelity XR and spatial computing experiences—delivering unmatched visual realism and physically accurate simulations to any untethered device.

Explore XR Technologies

NVIDIA CloudXR

Stream high-fidelity XR content from RTX-powered servers to an open ecosystem of devices. Built as a universal OpenXR bridge, NVIDIA CloudXR™ 6.0 delivers native visionOS integration and frictionless web-based access via CloudXR.js.

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NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a collection of libraries and microservices for developing industrial digital twins and physical AI simulation applications. Stream complex OpenUSD stages directly to Apple Vision Pro with full RTX visual fidelity.

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NVIDIA Professional VR Ready Solutions

NVIDIA VR Ready systems deliver unparalleled performance for smooth, immersive virtual reality experiences.

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NVIDIA VR Capture and Replay

NVIDIA Virtual Reality Capture and Replay (VCR) enables developers to accurately capture and replay VR content for performance testing, scene quality control, and more.

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NVIDIA VRWorks

NVIDIA VRWorks™ enables VR application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences, improving VR performance and visual quality.

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NVIDIA Warp

Warp enables Python developers to create GPU-accelerated, 3D simulation workflows that drive ML pipelines in PyTorch, JAX, PhysicsNeMo, and NVIDIA Omniverse.

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NVIDIA XR AI

NVIDIA XR AI is a framework that connects XR devices—such as lightweight AR/AI glasses or head-mounted displays—to your organization’s full computational power, enabling spatially aware, intelligent agents to operate seamlessly across cloud, data center, workstation, and edge deployments.

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XR Learning Resources