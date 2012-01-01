NVIDIA CloudXR.js is a JavaScript Client SDK that enables developers to build enterprise web applications for streaming high-performance VR and AR content from the CloudXR Runtime . Built on NVIDIA CloudXR ™ technology, this library provides seamless integration between web browsers and remote rendering systems, allowing users to experience immersive 3D applications directly in their browser.

How Immersive Web Streaming with CloudXR.js Works

The SDK offers a complete solution for immersive web (WebXR) streaming, featuring automatic session management, optimized network protocols, and cross-platform compatibility. You can create rich VR/AR experiences that leverage the power of remote servers while maintaining the accessibility and ease of deployment that web applications provide. While we provide examples for WebGL and React Three Fiber implementations, CloudXR.js is a generic solution that integrates with any WebXR-compatible framework, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases, from simple 3D visualizations to complex interactive applications.



The workflow diagram below shows the streaming pipeline utilizing CloudXR.js. In the workflow, an XR headset captures the operator's head and hand motion through the browser's immersive web capabilities. The browser sends this data to the XR application on the server, which renders and submits stereo views to the streaming pipeline. The XR application then encodes and streams the rendered views back to the XR headset for real-time display using a low-latency, GPU-accelerated pipeline.



Fig. CloudXR.js reference streaming architecture