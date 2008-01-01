Parallel Nsight 1.51

Archived 06/15/2011: Parallel Nsight 1.51 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Parallel Nsight, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

The Parallel Nsight Team is proud to announce the public availability of Parallel Nsight 1.51.

Parallel Nsight 1.51 includes numerous improvements over the 1.5 release for both CUDA and Graphics debugging as well as System Analysis. For more detailed technical information please see the Parallel Nsight 1.51 Release Notes.

Visit Parallel Nsight 1.51 - New Features for a complete list of the new exciting 1.51 features.

To compile you CUDA C/C++ code using Visual Studio 2010, you will need the Microsoft v9.0 compilers installed. These compilers ship with Visual Studio 2008, and older versions of the Microsoft Windows SDK.

Please take note: Parallel Nsight 1.51 is tied to the 266.58 NVIDIA display driver version. There is no corresponding 266.58 driver for Tesla, which means that Parallel Nsight 1.51 will NOT work with Tesla/TCC. Please use Parallel Nsight 1.5 for your Tesla/TCC needs.

Compatibilty Table

Driver Mode Driver Parallel Nsight Tesla Compute Cluster 266.45 1.5 Normal 266.58 1.51

Simply follow the steps below to acquire your copy of Parallel Nsight.

For Parallel Nsight 1.51, you are only required to use the 266.58 driver avaliable below.



Parallel Nsight 1.51 Host Installer 32-bit 64-bit Parallel Nsight 1.51 Monitor Installer 32-bit 64-bit

Step 2: Download an optimal graphics driver for your target development environment

Parallel Nsight 1.51 requires version 266.58 of the NVIDIA graphics driver. Please use Parallel Nsight 1.5 for your Tesla/TCC needs.



