GR00T is a general-purpose foundation model that promises to transform humanoid robot learning in simulation and the real world. Trained in NVIDIA GPU-accelerated simulation, GR00T enables humanoid embodiments to learn from a handful of human demonstrations with imitation learning and NVIDIA Isaac Lab for reinforcement learning, as well as generating robot movements from video data. The GR00T model takes multimodal instructions and past interactions as input and produces the actions for the robot to execute.



