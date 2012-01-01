Neural Reconstruction and 3D Gaussian Splatting with NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec NVIDIA Omniverse™ NuRec is a set of accelerated 3D Gaussian splatting libraries that ingest real sensor data to reconstruct and render interactive simulation in OpenUSD. NuRec libraries are integrated with NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ for robotics testing, and NVIDIA AlpaSim and CARLA open source simulator for autonomous driving development. Download



Omniverse NuRecView Documentation NuRec Forum

How Omniverse NuRec Works: Real-Time 3D Reconstruction and Rendering Omniverse NuRec reconstructs camera or lidar data of a given environment and packages the result as a USD scene, including metadata such as trajectories. The open NCore data standard provides a consistent way to represent data inputs to reconstruction workflows. Using open-source gsplat Gaussian splatting rendering libraries, NuRec then renders the scene interactively inside simulation frameworks like Isaac Sim or AlpaSim.



Rendering is usually done by connecting the simulator/runtime to the NuRec service via a gRPC API. Developers can then further enhance the reconstruction using generative models such as Fixer, which fills in artifacts or adjusts blurs, or Asset Harvester, which removes assets for use in other environments.

Enhance Neural Reconstructions with Fixer

Address artifacts and adjust blurs in reconstructed scenes using Fixer, built on NVIDIA Cosmos™. Access Fixer Model Build Asset Libraries with Harvester for USD Scenes

Easily remove objects in a reconstruction for use in other scenes with Asset Harvester. Access Harvester Reconstruct a 3D Scene Using Your Smartphone Learn how to quickly turn smartphone captures into an interactive simulation environment in Isaac Sim using Omniverse NuRec. Read Blog: Reconstruct 3D Simulate Real-World Sensor Data in CARLA Follow this step-by-step tutorial to turn real-world scenes into autonomous vehicle simulation in CARLA. Watch Tutorial (00:45)

Get Started With Omniverse NuRec for Accelerated 3D Reconstruction Omniverse NuRec on NGC for Reconstruction Pipelnes Access containers, libraries, and models to start your reconstruction pipelines. Download Omniverse NuRec Explore NCore Data Standard for Sensor Data Reconstruction Reconstruct sensor data using consistent data representations. Access NCore Data Standard Physical AI Open Datasets for Reconstructed Data Kick-start your rendering pipelines with reconstructed data, openly available on the NVIDIA Physical AI Open Datasets collection. Explore Open Datasets

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