Newton Physics Engine is an open-source, extensible physics engine built on NVIDIA Warp and OpenUSD, developed by NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research, and managed by the Linux Foundation, to advance robot learning and development.

How Newton Physics Works

Physics plays a crucial role in robotic simulation, providing the foundation for accurate virtual representations of robot behavior and interactions within realistic environments.



Accurately simulating robotic behavior relies on following the fundamental laws of physics, including the conservation of mass and momentum, rigid and soft body dynamics, contact and friction, and actuator and sensor modeling. These principles are used to predict how physical multi-body systems, including robots, will behave in various scenarios and environments.



Built on NVIDIA Warp, a developer framework for building and accelerating simulation and spatial computing, Newton enables robots to acquire and refine physical intelligence in a safe, virtual environment and is compatible with robot learning frameworks such as MuJoCo Playground and NVIDIA Isaac™ Lab.