To request access to the Omniverse Exchange publishing portal, please follow these steps:

1. Register for an NVIDIA Developer Account Access to the Omniverse Exchange publishing portal early access program requires an NVIDIA Developer account.



As a member of this early access program, you will also have access to the latest NVIDIA SDKs and tools to accelerate your applications in key technology areas, including AI, deep learning, accelerated computing, and advanced graphics.



Register now

2. Apply for the Early Access Program Fill out the request form to apply for access to the Omniverse Exchange publishing portal. The program gives you access to the Omniverse Exchange publishing portal to submit your extension or Connector to appear in the Omniverse Launcher. Join Now<

3. Await Email Confirmation If your request is approved, you will receive a welcome email in addition to a welcome email from the NVIDIA Developer Program). Emails will come from developer.nvidia.com and/or nvidia.com domains. Please ensure these domains are added to your safe list to avoid being flagged as spam.