NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVCMPGPU: DevTools does not support Crypto Mining Processor GPUs
Short URL: https://developer.nvidia.com/ERR_NVCMPGPU
OverviewThis page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from various NVIDIA development tools:
ERR_NVCMPGPU <tool_name/application_name> does not support NVIDIA Crypto Mining Processors (CMP).
If you are receiving this error then
-
You are using a tool that is attempting to accesses a Crypto Mining Processor. Unfortunately, DevTools support is not extended to this class of GPUs.
The following devices are NOT supported:
GPU Family GPU Name Pascal NVIDIA P106-100 NVIDIA P104-100 NVIDIA P104-101 NVIDIA P106-090 NVIDIA P102-100 NVIDIA CMP 100-100 Volta NVIDIA CMP 100-200 NVIDIA CMP 100-210 Turing NVIDIA CMP 50HX NVIDIA CMP 40HX NVIDIA CMP 30HX Ampere NVIDIA CMP 90HX NVIDIA CMP 70HX NVIDIA Graphics Device 2082 NVIDIA Graphics Device 20C2
Solutions for this issueCMP GPUs are assumed to be for production and deployment only, and therefore do not require DevTools support.
Please use non-CMP GPUs for development and performance tuning of CMP software.
