NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVCMPGPU: DevTools does not support Crypto Mining Processor GPUs

Overview

This page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from various NVIDIA development tools:
   ERR_NVCMPGPU <tool_name/application_name> does not support NVIDIA Crypto Mining Processors (CMP).

If you are receiving this error then

  • You are using a tool that is attempting to accesses a Crypto Mining Processor. Unfortunately, DevTools support is not extended to this class of GPUs.
    The following devices are NOT supported:
    GPU Family GPU Name
    Pascal NVIDIA P106-100
    NVIDIA P104-100
    NVIDIA P104-101
    NVIDIA P106-090
    NVIDIA P102-100
    NVIDIA CMP 100-100
    Volta NVIDIA CMP 100-200
    NVIDIA CMP 100-210
    Turing NVIDIA CMP 50HX
    NVIDIA CMP 40HX
    NVIDIA CMP 30HX
    Ampere NVIDIA CMP 90HX
    NVIDIA CMP 70HX
    NVIDIA Graphics Device 2082
    NVIDIA Graphics Device 20C2

Solutions for this issue

CMP GPUs are assumed to be for production and deployment only, and therefore do not require DevTools support.
Please use non-CMP GPUs for development and performance tuning of CMP software.


