Overview
This page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition - Graphics Range Profiler:
ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM The user running Microsoft Visual Studio does not have permission to access NVIDIA GPU Performance Counters on the target device.
For general information about this error including Explanation, Solutions, and Administration, please see NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Permission issue with Performance Counters
Solutions
Nsight Visual Studio Edition's Graphics Range Profiler is affected by the administrative restriction on access to the NVIDIA GPU performance counters.
To enable GPU Performance counters, you must either
Give access to performance counters in the NVIDIA Control Panel or
- Run Nsight Monitor with elevated privileges by right-clicking on the Nsight Monitor icon and selecting 'Run As Administrator'. (Note that even if you are logged in with an Administrator account, you will have to explicitly run Nsight Monitor as administrator).
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Graphics Range Profiler Behavior
Mode[1]
User[2]
Expected Behavior
Solutions
Restricted Profiling
non-Admin
GPU hardware counter access is restricted.
To allow profiling of your GPU, see the administration section here.
Alternatively, users may run Nsight Monitor with elevated privileges by right-clicking on the Nsight Monitor icon and selecting 'Run As Administrator'.
Restricted Profiling
Admin[3]
Profiling is fully enabled
N/A
Unrestricted Profiling
Admin[3]
Profiling is fully enabled
N/A
Unrestricted Profiling
non-Admin
Profiling is fully enabled
N/A
[1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of Nsight Monitor used to profile the target application on the target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by right-clicking on
Note: that even if you are logged in with an Administrator account, you will have to explicitly run Nsight Monitor as administrator
- Nsight Monitor and selecting "Run as administrator" prior to launching Graphics Debugging in NsightVSE
- Visual Studio and selecting "Run as administrator" if you want Graphics Debugging to automatically launch the Nsight Monitor with administrative privileges (unprivileged Monitor cannot already be running)