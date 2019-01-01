NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Nsight Visual Studio - Legacy CUDA Profiler Permission issue with Performance Counters
OverviewThis page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition - Analysis - Legacy CUDA Profiler:
ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM The user running the target application does not have permission to access NVIDIA GPU Performance Counters on the target device.
For general information about this error including Solutions and Administration, please see NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Permission issue with Performance Counters.
Solutions for this issueTo get the desired behavior (see chart below) when profiling,
- Have a system administrator enable access to the NVIDIA performance counters using the Administration instructions
- Run the application being profiled with administrative privileges by right-clicking on
- Nsight Monitor and selecting "Run as administrator"
- Visual Studio and selecting "Run as administrator". Nsight Legacy CUDA Profiler will automatically launch the Nsight Monitor with administrative privileges on demand (unprivileged monitor cannot already be running)
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Legacy CUDA Profiler Behavior
-
Version 2019.1.1 found in the stand-alone DevZone release
Mode[1] User[2] Expected Behavior Restricted Profiling Admin[3] Profiling produces normal results Restricted Profiling non-Admin No Profiling is possible. All attempts to profile will result in reports with only the following error message:
ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: The user does not have permission to access NVIDIA GPU Performance Counters on the target device. (See the following link for instructions to enable permissions and get more information: https://developer.nvidia.com/ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM).
Unrestricted Profiling Admin[3] Profiling produces normal results Unrestricted Profiling non-Admin Profiling produces normal results [1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of user running target application being profiled on target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by right-clicking on
- Nsight Monitor and selecting "Run as administrator" prior to launching the Legacy CUDA Profiler in NsightVSE
- Visual Studio and selecting "Run as administrator". Nsight Legacy CUDA Profiler will automatically launch the Nsight Monitor with administrative privileges on demand (unprivileged monitor cannot already be running)
-
Version 2019.1.0 found in the CUDA 10.1 release
Mode[1] User[2] Expected Behavior Restricted Profiling Admin[3] Profiling produces normal results Restricted Profiling non-Admin No Profiling is possible. All attempts to profile will result in reports with only the following error message:
The user does not have permission to access NVIDIA GPU Performance Counters on the target device. (See the following link for instructions to enable permissions and get more information: https://developer.nvidia.com/NVSOLN1000).
Unrestricted Profiling Admin[3] Profiling produces normal results Unrestricted Profiling non-Admin Profiling produces normal results [1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of user running target application being profiled on target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by right-clicking on
- Nsight Monitor and selecting "Run as administrator" prior to launching the Legacy CUDA Profiler in NsightVSE
- Visual Studio and selecting "Run as administrator". Nsight Legacy CUDA Profiler will automatically launch the Nsight Monitor with administrative privileges on demand (unprivileged monitor cannot already be running)