NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Visual Profiler Permission issue with Performance Counters
OverviewThis page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from the NVIDIA Visual Profiler:
The user does not have permission to profile on the target device.
For general information about this error including Solutions and Administration, please see NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Permission issue with Performance Counters.
Solutions for this issueTo get the desired behavior (see chart below) when profiling and tracing,
- Have a system administrator enable access to the NVIDIA performance counters using the Administration instructions
- Run the application being profiled with administrative privileges
- On Windows targets: Launch the target application by right-clicking on the application and selecting "Run as administrator"
- On Linux targets: Launch the target application with 'sudo' or as a user with the CAP_SYS_ADMIN capability set
BehaviorFor the Visual Profiler found in the CUDA Toolkit version 10.2
|Mode[1]
|User[2]
|Expected Behavior
|Restricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|Profiling and tracing produce normal results
|Restricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|
Tracing produces normal results.
No Profiling is possible. All attempts to profile will result in output with only the following error message:
The user does not have permission to profile on the target device. See the following link for instructions to enable permissions and get more information: https://developer.nvidia.com/ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM"
|Unrestricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|Profiling and tracing produce normal results
|Unrestricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|Profiling and tracing produce normal results
|
[1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of user running target application being profiled on target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by
