NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - CUPTI_ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_PRIVILEGES: CUPTI Permission issue with Performance Counters
OverviewThis page provides an explanation and solutions for the following cuptiGetLastError() code when using the NVIDIA CUPTI libary API:
CUPTI_ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_PRIVILEGES
For general information about this error including Solutions and Administration, please see NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Permission issue with Performance Counters.
Solutions for this issueTo get the desired behavior (see chart below) when profiling,
- Have a system administrator enable access to the NVIDIA performance counters using the Administration instructions
- Run the application being profiled with administrative privileges
- On Windows targets: Launch the target application by right-clicking on the application and selecting "Run as administrator"
- On Linux targets: Launch the target application with 'sudo' or as a user with the CAP_SYS_ADMIN capability set
BehaviorFor the NVIDIA CUPTI libary API found in the CUDA Toolkit version 10.2
|Mode[1]
|User[2]
|Expected Behavior
|Restricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|Restricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|
For profiling APIs,
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_PRIVILEGES
and no profiling is possible.
For tracing APIs,
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS
and tracing APIs produce normal results.
|Unrestricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|Unrestricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|
[1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of user running target application being profiled on target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by
|Mode[1]
|User[2]
|Expected Behavior
|Restricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|Restricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_PRIVILEGES
and no profiling or tracing is possible.
|Unrestricted Profiling
|Admin[3]
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|Unrestricted Profiling
|non-Admin
|
cuptiGetLastError() returns CUPTI_SUCCESS (assuming no other error)
and profiling/tracing APIs produce normal results
|
[1] Mode set by system administrator using the Administration instructions
[2] Privilege level of user running target application being profiled on target device
[3] Admin user privilege achieved by