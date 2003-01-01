OpenACC: More Science Less Programming
OpenACC DirectivesAccelerated computing is fueling some of the most exciting scientific discoveries today. For scientists and researchers seeking faster application performance, OpenACC is a directive-based programming model designed to provide a simple yet powerful approach to accelerators without significant programming effort. With OpenACC, a single version of the source code will deliver performance portability across the platforms.
NVIDIA HPC SDK
The NVIDIA HPC SDK™ with OpenACC offers scientists and researchers a quick path to accelerated computing with less programming effort. By inserting compiler “hints” or directives into your C11, C++17 or Fortran 2003 code, with the NVIDIA OpenACC compiler you can offload and run your code on the GPU and CPU.
In addition to the NVIDIA OpenACC compilers, the HPC SDK includes GPU-enabled libraries and developer tools to help with your GPU acceleration effort.
Success Stories
"OpenACC makes GPU computing approachable for domain scientists. Initial OpenACC implementation required only minor effort, and more importantly,no modifications of our existing CPU implementation"Janus Juul Eriksen, PhD Fellow, qLEAP Center for Theoretical Chemistry, Aarhus University
OpenACC Courses
Join HPC industry’s OpenACC experts for free online courses. These courses are comprised of instructor-led classes that include interactive lectures, hands-on exercises, and office hours with the instructors. You’ll learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs and x86 CPUs.