Open Computing Language OpenCL

OpenCL™ (Open Computing Language) is a low-level API for heterogeneous computing that runs on CUDA-powered GPUs. Using the OpenCL API, developers can launch compute kernels written using a limited subset of the C programming language on a GPU.

NVIDIA is now OpenCL 3.0 conformant and is available on R465 and later drivers. This is supported on x86/x86_64 Linux and Windows only and available at www.nvidia.com/drivers

In addition to OpenCL, NVIDIA supports a variety of GPU-accelerated libraries and high-level programming solutions that enable developers to get started quickly with GPU Computing.

NVIDIA OpenCL SDK Code Samples

OpenCL-Vulkan Interop Samples Sinewave and boxfilter simulations demonstrating use of external buffer and image sharing and synchronization through external semaphores between Vulkan and OpenCL. Download Samples

OpenCL Multi Threads This sample shows the implementation of multi-threaded heterogeneous computing workloads with tight cooperation between CPU and GPU. The new OpenCL 1.1 features user events, thread-safe API calls and event callbacks are utilized. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Marching Cubes Isosurfaces This sample extracts a geometric isosurface from a volume dataset using the marching cubes algorithm. It uses the scan (prefix sum) function from the oclScan SDK sample to perform stream compaction. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Tridiagonal Efficient matrix solvers for large number of small independent tridiagonal linear systems. OpenCL implementation of 3 different solvers: Parallel Cyclic Reduction, Cyclic Reduction, Sweep (Gauss elimination + reordering optimization for full coalescing). Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Bandwidth Test This is a simple test program to measure the memcopy bandwidth of the GPU. It currently is capable of measuring device to device copy bandwidth, host to device and host to device copy bandwidth for pageable and page-locked memory, memory mapped and direct access. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Dot Product Dot Product (scalar product) of set of input vector pairs. Implemented in OpenCL for CUDA GPU's, with functional comparison against a simple C++ host CPU implementation. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Overlapped Copy/Compute Sample Element by element hypotenuse for two 1-dimensional arrays. Implemented in OpenCL for CUDA GPU's, with functional comparison against a simple C++ host CPU implementation. Demonstrates overlapped copy/compute in 2 command queues Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Simple OpenGL Interop Simple program which demonstrates interoperability between OpenCL and OpenGL. The program modifies vertex positions with OpenCL and uses OpenGL to render the geometry. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

Simple OpenCL D3D10 Texture Simple program which demonstrates Direct3D10 texture interoperability with OpenCL. The program creates a number of D3D10 textures (2D, 3D, and CubeMap) which are written to from OpenCL kernels. Direct3D then renders the results on the screen. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Simple OpenCL D3D9 Texture Simple program which demonstrates Direct3D9 texture interoperability with OpenCL. The program creates a number of D3D9 textures (2D, 3D, and CubeMap) which are written to from OpenCL kernels. Direct3D then renders the results on the screen. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

OpenCL Scan This example demonstrates an efficient OpenCL implementation of parallel prefix sum, also known as "scan". Given an array of numbers, scan computes a new array in which each element is the sum of all the elements before it in the input array. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Parallel Reduction A parallel sum reduction that computes the sum of large arrays of values. This sample demonstrates several important optimization strategies for parallel algorithms like reduction. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Matrix Multiplication This sample implements matrix multiplication and is exactly the same as Chapter 6 of the programming guide. It has been written for clarity of exposition to illustrate various OpenCL programming principles, not with the goal of providing the most performant generic kernel for matrix multiplication. CUBLAS provides high-performance matrix multiplication. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL DirectX Texture Compressor (DXTC) High Quality DXT Compression using OpenCL. This example shows how to implement an existing computationally-intensive CPU compression algorithm in parallel on the GPU, and obtain an order of magnitude performance improvement. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Box Filter Linear 2-dimensional variable-width Box Filter of RGBA image. Implemented in OpenCL for CUDA GPU's, with performance comparison against simple C++ on host CPU. Each of the R, G, B and A channels are treated independently with results computed concurrently for each. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Sobel Filter 2-dimensional 3x3 Sobel Magnitude Filter of RGBA image. Implemented in OpenCL for CUDA GPU's, with performance comparison against simple C++ on host CPU. Gradient magnitude for each of the R, G & B channels is computed concurrently and independently, then combined into a single gradient intensity with linear weighting factors. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac

OpenCL Median Filter Multi-GPU enabled, 2-dimensional 3x3 Median Filter of RGBA image. Implemented in OpenCL for CUDA GPU's, with performance comparison against simple C++ on host CPU. Each of the R, G & B channels are treated independently with results computed concurrently for each. Download - Windows (x86)

Download - Windows (x64)

Download - Linux/Mac