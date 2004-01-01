Key Technologies
Jetson TK1 Development Kit
The NVIDIA Jetson TK1 development kit is a full-featured platform for Tegra K1 embedded applications. It allows you to unleash the power of 192 CUDA cores to develop solutions in computer vision, robotics, medicine, security, and automotive. >> More
GPUDirect
Enables 3rd party network adapters and other devices to directly read and write CUDA host and device memory on NVIDIA Tesla™ and Quadro™ products. GPUDirect technology also includes direct transfers between GPUs. >> More
LLVM
The open source compiler infrastructure on which NVIDIA's CUDA Compiler (NVCC) is based on. Developers can create or extend programming languages with support for GPU acceleration using the CUDA Compiler SDK. >> More
MPI Solutions for GPUs
MPI (Message Passing Interface) is the industry standard API to enable applications threads to communicate across compute nodes. The latest implementations of this technology now support GPU accelerated nodes. >> More
Other Key Technologies
NVIDIA GPU Architectures
- Ada Lovelace Architecture (September 2022)
- Hopper Architecture (March 2022)
- Ampere Architecture (2020)
- Turing Architecture (2018)
- Volta Archicture (2017)
- Pascal Archicture (2016)
- Maxwell Architecture (2014)
- Kepler Architecture (2012)
- Fermi Architecture (2010)
- Tesla Architecture (2006)
- Curie Architecture 2004)
- Rankine (2003)
- Kelvin (2001)
- Celsius (1999)
