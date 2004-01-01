Key Technologies

Jetson TK1 Development Kit

The NVIDIA Jetson TK1 development kit is a full-featured platform for Tegra K1 embedded applications. It allows you to unleash the power of 192 CUDA cores to develop solutions in computer vision, robotics, medicine, security, and automotive. >> More

Enables 3rd party network adapters and other devices to directly read and write CUDA host and device memory on NVIDIA Tesla™ and Quadro™ products. GPUDirect technology also includes direct transfers between GPUs. >> More

LLVM Compiler Inrastructure

LLVM

The open source compiler infrastructure on which NVIDIA's CUDA Compiler (NVCC) is based on. Developers can create or extend programming languages with support for GPU acceleration using the CUDA Compiler SDK. >> More

MPI Solutions for GPUs

MPI (Message Passing Interface) is the industry standard API to enable applications threads to communicate across compute nodes. The latest implementations of this technology now support GPU accelerated nodes. >> More

NVIDIA Technologies and Architctures

Other Key Technologies

NVIDIA GPU Architectures

 
