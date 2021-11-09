NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator
NVIDIA Omniverse™ Replicator is a core extension of the Omniverse platform that lets developers easily build custom synthetic data generation (SDG) tools and pipelines. You now have a faster way to generate physically accurate synthetic data for training computer vision AI models and networks.
Benefits of Developing with Omniverse Replicator
Accelerated AI Training
Bootstrap your computer vision model training process by quickly prototyping with synthetic data across a multitude of domains before training on real data.
Accurate AI Models
Increase model accuracy by generating diverse, photoreal, and physically accurate training data by varying lighting, object poses, scenes, and more.
Scale Up and Out
Generate large datasets quickly by easily scaling across multi-GPU, multi-node compute resources—either on premises or in the cloud.
Privacy and Diversity
Address privacy issues and reduce bias by generating diverse datasets to represent the real world.
Building Synthetic Data Pipelines
Multiple domains use Omniverse Replicator to build robust, iterative synthetic data generation pipelines.
Defect Detection
Robots
Self-Driving Cars
Custom Applications
Developer Features
Import Assets From Your 3D Content Tools
Speed up your data-generation pipeline by leveraging Omniverse Connectors from existing Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)-compatible 3D Digital Content Creation (DCC) tools.
Low-Code Workflow Unlocks Faster Content Generation
YAML-based workflow abstracts away the complexity of building your SDG pipelines. Describe the parameters and requirements of your scene using simple syntax to generate the data without writing extensive lines of code.
Create Diverse Data With Domain Randomization
Customizable, open APIs for randomizers and annotators let you build your own domain-specific workflow to programmatically generate diverse training data sets.
Custom and Non-Visual Sensors
Easily simulate custom sensors at scale, simultaneously in both the visible and non-visible spectrum in the same scene (e.g. infrared).
Integrate Replicator Into Your Cloud-Native Workflows
Build custom synthetic data pipelines on a modern cloud-native infrastructure.
Generate Synthetic Data for Defect Detection
Learn how companies are using Omniverse Replicator to generate 3D synthetic data to detect defects in industrial digitalization.
Inspect Your Data With Replicator Insight
Available in the Omniverse Launcher, the Omniverse Replicator Insight app enables developers to quickly view, navigate, and inspect their synthetically generated renders.
Built on Omniverse Replicator
NVIDIA and the developer ecosystem have built domain-specific synthetic data generation tools on Omniverse Replicator. Explore ready-made tools and get started on your synthetic data workflows today.
Self-Driving Cars
DRIVE Sim
NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ is a high fidelity, physically based platform for end-to-end autonomous vehicle simulation. DRIVE Sim leverages the capabilities of Omniverse Replicator to generate pixel-accurate ground truth synthetic data for training, testing, and validating autonomous vehicle perception algorithms.
Robotics
Isaac Sim
NVIDIA Isaac Sim™ is a scalable robotics simulation application and synthetic data-generation tool that powers photorealistic, physically accurate virtual environments to develop, test, and manage AI-based robots. Isaac Sim uses Omniverse Replicator as its powerful synthetic data-generation engine.
Resources
Get started building a synthetic data generation pipeline.
Blog
Learn how Omniverse Replicator can scale training and performance of AI perception networks.
Training
Learn how to generate synthetic data for training computer vision models with Omniverse Replicator.
Access
Deployment Options
On Premises
NVIDIA RTX Systems
The unrivaled power and capability found in the latest generations of NVIDIA RTX™-enabled GPUs deliver the performance needed for the real-time, multi-app, and AI features built into Omniverse.
Cloud
Omniverse Cloud
NVIDIA Omniverse™ Cloud is a cloud services platform that enables development, deployment, and management of advanced 3D applications and pipelines. Omniverse Cloud developer APIs are coming soon.
Omniverse Cloud APIs Are Coming Soon
