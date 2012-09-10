Teaching Accelerated CUDA Programming with GPUs

This page is a “Getting Started” guide for educators looking to teach introductory massively parallel programming on GPUs with the CUDA Platform.

The past decade has seen a tectonic shift from serial to parallel computing. No longer the exotic domain of supercomputing, parallel hardware is ubiquitous and software must follow: a serial, sequential program will use less than 1% of a modern PC's computational horsepower and less than 4% of a high-end smartphone. This presents an enormous and critical challenge: we must educate students and programmers to make the most of this new parallel world. Educators have recognized this need; for example, in the 2013 Curriculum guidelines from ACM and IEEE, parallel computing is stressed as one of the most important new fundamentals to be taught.

