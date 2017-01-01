GPU-Accelerated Computing with Python

Set Up CUDA Python

To run CUDA Python, you’ll need the CUDA Toolkit installed on a system with CUDA-capable GPUs. Use this guide to install CUDA. If you don’t have a CUDA-capable GPU, you can access one of the thousands of GPUs available from cloud service providers, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and IBM SoftLayer. The NVIDIA-maintained CUDA Amazon Machine Image (AMI) on AWS, for example, comes pre-installed with CUDA and is available for use today.

To get started with Numba, the first step is to download and install the Anaconda Python distribution that includes many popular packages (Numpy, SciPy, Matplotlib, iPython, etc.) and “conda,” a powerful package manager. Once you have Anaconda installed, install the required CUDA packages by typing conda install numba cudatoolkit pyculib.