CUDA Fortran gives you access to the latest CUDA features. Using CUDA Managed Data, a single variable declaration can be used in both host and device code. Variables declared with the managed attribute require no explicit data transfers between host and device. Cooperative groups provide the ability to synchronize device threads in groups larger or smaller than thread blocks. Warp-based matrix multiply accumulate operations using Tensor Cores are enabled through the wmma module which provides WMMA API functions for manipulating and operating on matrices.