Drop-in Acceleration on GPUs with Libraries

Access the massively parallel power of a GPU without having to write the GPU code yourself. Libraries provide highly-optimized algorithms and functions you can incorporate into your new or existing applications. Many of the GPU-accelerated libraries are designed to very easily replace existing CPU libraries, minimizing the impacts on existing code.

Getting Started

Make sure you have an understanding of what GPU Computing is. Try CUDA by taking a self-paced lab on nvidia.qwiklab.com. These labs only require a supported web browser and a network that allows Web Sockets. Click here to verify that your network & system support Web Sockets in section "Web Sockets (Port 80)", all check marks should be green. Download and install the CUDA Toolkit. You can watch a quick how-to video for Windows showing this process:



Also see the Getting Started Guides. Look through the available GPU accelerated libraries and find one that provides functionality you can use. If you are working in C++, you should definitely check out the Thrust parallel template library.

Learning Libraries

Use the following resources to learn how to add library based GPU acceleration to your applications: If you use the FFTW API, NVIDIA provides a drop-in replacement with CUFFT.



Look through the CUDA library code samples that come installed with the CUDA Toolkit. Browse and ask questions on stackoverflow.com or NVIDIA’s DevTalk forum. Learn more by: Watching the many hours of recorded sessions from the gputechconf.com site.

Participating in trainings provided at conferences, such as Supercomputing, International Supercomputing, GPU Technology Conference, any may others.

Browsing here for more learning opportunities.

So, now you’re ready to deploy your application?

You can register today to have FREE access to NVIDIA TESLA K40 GPUs.

Develop your codes on the fastest accelerator in the world. Try a Tesla K40 GPU and accelerate your development.

Availability