Developed by NVIDIA, fVDB is an open-source deep learning framework for sparse, large-scale, high-performance spatial intelligence. It builds NVIDIA-accelerated AI operators on top of OpenVDB to enable reality-scale digital twins, neural radiance fields, 3D generative AI, and more.



The fVDB PyTorch extension is available through the fVDB Early Access program.



fVDB 3D deep learning infrastructure enables large scale generative AI, city-scale Neural Radiance Fields (NeRFs), physics simulations, and generating meshes from 1 billion points.



Generative Physical AI With Spatial Intelligence

fVDB provides 3D deep learning infrastructure for massive datasets and high resolutions. It combines crucial AI operators into a single, coherent system built on the VDB format. fVDB is the infrastructure for generative physical AI with spatial intelligence.



High Performance, High Resolution

fVDB AI operators are built on top of NanoVDB, which provides GPU-acceleration for OpenVDB. The framework supports operations like sparse convolution and ray tracing optimized for real time. fVDB enables faster training and real-time inference, minimizing memory footprint and maximizing data processing throughput.

