The NVIDIA Programmable Vision Accelerator (PVA) Software Development Kit (SDK) lets you write, debug, and optimize applications targeting PVA. PVA is a programmable VLIW SIMD DSP accelerator included on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™, Jetson AGX™ and Jetson NX™ platforms that is optimized for low latency processing, determinism, and power efficiency. PVA programs can be executed concurrently with the CPU, GPU, and other accelerators as part of a heterogeneous compute pipeline, achieving high system performance and low power consumption for image processing, computer vision, and other sensor data processing tasks.

The software development kit offers tools that let you build and deploy custom algorithms on PVA, accelerating AI applications with greater efficiency.

Leverage PVA to offload pre-processing tasks, freeing up the GPU to boost performance, meet latency budgets, and enhance power and thermal efficiency.

How the PVA SDK Works

PVA on NVIDIA Jetson and DRIVE AGX platforms offers a low-power solution to tackle compute and efficiency challenges in AI applications. It boosts system performance by offloading non-AI tasks—like feature extraction and object localization in multi-object tracking—to free up GPUs for AI-driven detection, tracking, and safety-critical functions.



The PVA SDK provides runtime APIs, tools, and tutorials for the development and deployment of CV and DL/ML algorithms. It gives you a seamless build-to-deploy framework that enables efficient PVA code development, verification using an x86 native emulator, validation through debuggers and profiling utilities, and cross-compilation of code into a binary executable. It also provides interoperability APIs to enable seamless integration with NVIDIA® CUDA® applications. With extensive documentation, beginner to expert-level tutorials, and PVA Solutions, you can easily get started developing your own production-ready algorithms using the PVA SDK.



PVA Solutions provide operators, primitives, and samples powered by the PVA SDK. Source-code availability lets you use them as-is or customize them as needed. PVA Solutions are designed to accelerate application development across a diverse range of domains that include vision, lidar, and radar.



