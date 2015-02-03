Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.0

Archived 3/2/2015: JetPack TK1 1.0 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Jetson TK1 Development Pack, please visit Jetson TK1 Development Pack.

Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.0 supports the latest L4T r21.2 package (automatically flash your Jetson TK1) and includes the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson TK1 platform. The package contains CUDA 6.5 toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (L4T Jetson TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.3, Tegra System Profiler 2.2 and PerfKit 4.1.1), OpenCV 2.4.10.1 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.0 with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.

Highlights:

Ubuntu 14.04 host set up support

NVIDIA Jetson TK1 board support Set up the NVIDIA Jetson TK1 board using the included Linux For Tegra R21 image. Linux kernel 3.10.40, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu 14.04

Support for CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TK1 cross-development support

Support for CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for L4T Rel 21.2

Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.3 for Linux for Tegra

Tegra System Profiler 2.2 Beta for Linux for Tegra

PerfKit 4.1.1 for Linux for Tegra

GameWorks Samples 2.0 with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1

OpenCV 2.4.10.1 support

