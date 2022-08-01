Jetson Linux

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 36.5.2

Jetson Linux 36.5.2 is a Product quality release which supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano Production Modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. It includes Linux Kernel 5.15, an Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 36.5.2 is part of JetPack 6.2.3 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Fixes for known issues and security vulnerabilities.

Jetson Linux Sources are available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide.





Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links