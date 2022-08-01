Jetson Linux


NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 36.5

Jetson Linux 36.5 is a Product quality release which supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano Production Modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. It includes Linux Kernel 5.15, an Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 36.5 is part of JetPack 6.2.2 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

  • Fixes for known issues and security vulnerabilities.

Jetson Linux Sources are available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide.

Vulkan Support on L4T



Downloads and Links

Jetson Orin Modules and Developer Kit
Drivers Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem
Jetson Linux API Reference
Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)

Software License Agreement
Jetson Linux API Reference
Release sha1sum hashes
Tools
WebRTC
Bootlin Toolchain gcc 11.3
Bootlin Toolchain Sources, 2022.08-1
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
OTA Tools r36.5
FSKP Tools r36.5

Additional Files

File Supported hardware Supported Software Description
overlay_mb1bct_36.x.tbz2 Jetson AGX Orin Series, Jetson Orin NX Series and Jetson Orin Nano Series JetPack 6.0+ / Jetson Linux 36.2+ This overlay fixes a boot issue caused by the QSPI read timing not having sufficient margin to cover process, voltage, and temperature variations.
cuda_driver_36.4.4.tbz2 Jetson Orin Family JetPack 6.2.1 / Jetson Linux 36.4.4 Fix memory leak observed when importing an external memory handle through IPC.

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.