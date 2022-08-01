Jetson Linux

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 36.4.3

Jetson Linux 36.4.3 is a Product quality release which supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano Production Modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. It includes Linux Kernel 5.15, an Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 36.4.3 is part of JetPack 6.2 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Support for new reference power modes for Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson Orin NX production modules delivering up to 2x generative AI performance (available with new flashing configuration) NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4GB: Now supports 10W, 25W and MAXN SUPER NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB: Now supports 15W, 25W and MAXN SUPER NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8GB: Now supports 10W, 15W, 20W, 40W and MAXN SUPER NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB: Now supports 10W, 15W, 25W, 40W and MAXN SUPER

CVE and minor bug fixes

NOTE: The MAXN SUPER is an uncapped power mode that allows the highest number of cores and clock frequency for CPU, GPU, DLA, PVA, and SOC engines. If the total module power exceeds the Thermal Design Power (TDP) budget in this mode, the module is throttled to lower frequency, which delivers lower performance while staying within the thermal budget. It is strongly recommended to build your own custom power mode to find the right balance between power consumption (or thermal stability) and performance for your application and needs.

Jetson Linux Sources are available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide.





Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links