Jetson Linux

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 36.2

Jetson Linux 36.2 is a Developer Preview quality release which supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano Production Modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. It includes Linux Kernel 5.15, an Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 36.2 is part of JetPack 6.0 DP and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Supports all Jetson Orin modules and developer Kits.

LTS Kernel 5.15.

Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system.

Flexibility to bring any upstream Linux Kernel.

Expanded choices of Linux based distros. Refer to Linux Distros section below.

Multimedia: Gstreamer encoder plugin now supports Copy-timestamp Support of YUV444 in Gstreamer nvvidconv plugin Background color and blending support in Gstreamer nvcompositor plugin Support of NV12 in Gstreamer nvjpegenc plugin Support of NV12, GRAY8, YUY2, Y42B, Y444, RGBA in Gstreamer nvjpegdec plugin



Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.

Jetson Linux Sources are now available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Jetson Linux page . Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide