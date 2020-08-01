Jetson Linux 35.4.1

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is a production quality release which brings support for Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson Orin NX 8GB, Jetson Orin Nano series and Jetson AGX Orin 64GB modules. It includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier production modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is part of JetPack 5.1.2 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Vulkan Support on L4T

