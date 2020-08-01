Jetson Linux 35.4.1


NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is a production quality release which brings support for Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson Orin NX 8GB, Jetson Orin Nano series and Jetson AGX Orin 64GB modules. It includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier production modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is part of JetPack 5.1.2 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Jetson Linux Sources are now available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide .

Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links

Jetson Orin modules and developer kit Jetson Xavier modules and developer kits
Drivers Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem
Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Sensor Processing Engine Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)

Software License Agreement
Jetson Linux API Reference (formerly named Multimedia API Reference)
nvbuf_utils to NvUtils Migration Guide
Tools
Bringup Framework
Bootlin Toolchain gcc 9.3
Bootlin Toolchain Sources, 2020.08-1
OTA Tools
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics

Additional Files

File Supported hardware Supported Software Description
vulkan-sc-samples.zip Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, Orin Nano JetPack 5.1.2 / Jetson Linux 35.4.1 This file contains the top level cmake files used to build the Vulkan SC Samples.
overlay_JAOi_low_temp_35.4.1.tar.gz Jetson AGX Orin Industrial Module JetPack 5.1.2 / Jetson Linux 35.4.1 This overlay resolves a low temp boot issue with the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial Module.

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.