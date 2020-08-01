Jetson Linux 35.4.1
NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.
Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is a production quality release which brings support for Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson Orin NX 8GB, Jetson Orin Nano series and Jetson AGX Orin 64GB modules. It includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.
This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier production modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Features
Jetson Linux 35.4.1 is part of JetPack 5.1.2 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)
- Adds support for Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module
- Bootloader
- Support for Grub as OS Loader in UEFI
- Support for PXE boot
- Camera:
- Enhanced error resiliency for improved stability in Argus
- Support for multiple camera synchronization (sample argus_syncstereo added)
- Deskew calibration support for high data rate sensors (> 1.5 Gbps)
- Support for alternating exposures in Argus (sample argus_userAlternatingAutoexposure added)
- Multimedia:
- NvBuf
- Security:
- Support for up to 3 signing keys to sign bootloader in secure boot and ability to revoke the keys
- Ability to add and revoke UEFI signing keys
- Enhanced secure boot for encrypting kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd
- Support for signing kernel modules
- Support for delegated authentication with ability to sign UEFI with platform vendor owned keys
- Support in disk encryption for encrypting only User Data Partition (UDA) and runtime enabling encryption of UDA partitions
- Over The Air Updates:
- Support for Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano in Image based OTA tools
Vulkan Support on L4T
Downloads and Links
Additional Files
|File
|Supported hardware
|Supported Software
|Description
|vulkan-sc-samples.zip
|Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, Orin Nano
|JetPack 5.1.2 / Jetson Linux 35.4.1
|This file contains the top level cmake files used to build the Vulkan SC Samples.
|overlay_JAOi_low_temp_35.4.1.tar.gz
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial Module
|JetPack 5.1.2 / Jetson Linux 35.4.1
|This overlay resolves a low temp boot issue with the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial Module.
To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.