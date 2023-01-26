Dynamo-Triton
Dynamo-Triton, previously known as NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, part of the NVIDIA AI platform and available with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, is open-source software that standardizes AI model deployment and execution across every workload.
Access Code for Development
Dynamo-Triton is available as open source software on GitHub with end-to-end examples.
Content Kits
Access technical content on inference topics such as large language models, cloud deployments, and model ensembles.
Large Language Models
Large language models (LLMs) are an increasingly important class of deep learning models, and they require unique features to maximize their acceleration. This kit will take you through features of Dynamo-Triton built around LLMs and how to utilize them.
Cloud Deployments
Dynamo-Triton includes many features and tools to help deploy deep learning at scale and in the cloud. With this kit, you can explore how to deploy Dynamo-Triton in different cloud and orchestration environments.
Model Ensembles
Modern deep learning systems often require the use of multiple models in a pipeline and the use of accelerated pre- and post processing steps. Learn how to implement these efficiently in Dynamo-Triton with model ensembles and business logic scripting.
