DesignWorks for Media and Entertainment
1 - Many applications are already NVIDIA GPU accelerated
Popular Media and Entertainment applications make use of Nvidia's CUDA parallel computing platform as well as DesignWorks components to massively accelerate various image processing tasks.
and many more... Simply look at the product requirements to see if an NVIDIA GPU is recommended.
2 - Accelerate your applications by integrating DesignWorks
NVIDIA DesignWorks™ offers a number of samples, tools, and developer kits for technical directors and VFX application developers to accelerate their 2D, 3D, AR, and VR workflows. These tools range from physically based material definitions and ray tracing engines to dynamics simulation solvers and Voxel optimization engines.
DesignWorks provides rendering building blocks like OptiX for RayTracing. Many 3rd party renderers make use of it as well as our very own VRWorks Audio which uses OptiX to raytrace sound propagation in 3D environment.
The Material Definition Language (MDL) is quickly becoming a standard for photometrically based materials and has been adopted by Allegorithmic and Chaos Group allowing the same material definition to be used across different applications and renderers.
NVIDIA GPUs are equipped with hardware video encoder(s) and decoder which can be used to encode h.264 and h.265 video on the fly. These encoders are used to generate remote desktop feeds for review, live output to monitoring stations or even creating motion estimation feeds for post processing effect like Asynchronous Time Warping in VR headsets.
Take a look at our Video Code SDK page to see how our clients are getting a 5X speed increase over CPU encoding!
GVDB is a new rendering engine for VDB data, uniquely suited for NVIDIA GPUs and perfectly complements the CPU-based OpenVDB standard while improving on performance. GVDB runs 10x-30x faster than CPU-based rendering.
GVDB bring GPU acceleration to volumtric data allowing for new 3D printing processes, point cloud data interaction and many new groundbreaking applications.
VRWorks is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enable application and headset developers to accelerate their virtual reality experiences.
VRWorks technology is already available in Unreal Engine and Unity making them easy to implement. From rendering optimization technologies like Lens Matched Shading to audio propagation raytracing, VRWorks brings physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.
3 - Learn More / Ask Questions
GTC is the largest and most important event of the year for GPU developers. GTC and the global GTC event series offer valuable training and a showcase of the most vital work in the computing industry today.
