Tegra Android Development Pack 3.0R2 released. Start developing on NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet now!

Develop on the latest and fastest mobile hardware available with the all-new NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet, powered by NVIDIA® Tegra® K1. Tegra Android Development Pack (3.0R2) is your source for all software tools required to start development in a single installation step. Release 3.0R2 includes major feature updates to all Developer Tools and provides developer support to build, debug, analyze and profile for CUDA 6.0, Java, native C/C++, OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, and OpenGL 4.x on ARM based SOCs, including Tegra K1 devices and development kits. With the NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet and Xiaomi’s MiPad tablet, developers are now more empowered than ever to bring the latest games to mobile devices, including Unreal Engine 4, the world’s most advanced game engine.

A few of the numerous feature additions and improvements in 3.0R2 include additional support for OpenGL ES 3.1 andGoogle Android Extension Pack (AEP) in Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.1 ; IncrediBuild, debugging of clang compiled code with Pre-Compiled Headers and new signals handling dialog in Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition 1.6 ; New per core/per thread timeline visualization for CPU utilization, major performance improvements and improved workflow UI updates for Tegra System Profiler 2.1 ; Brand-new OpenGL samples in NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL/ES 1.2 Samples .

Release Highlights

Support for NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet, featuring the world’s fastest mobile processor, NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 , based on the NVIDIA Kepler™ PC Graphics architecture.

tablet, featuring the world’s fastest mobile processor, , based on the NVIDIA Kepler™ PC Graphics architecture. Tegra Graphics Debugger 1.1 adds support for OpenGL ES 3.1 , Google Android Extension Pack and ASTC compressed textures, improved linked programs view and ability to launch APK from target system.

, and ASTC compressed textures, improved linked programs view and ability to launch APK from target system. Nsight Tegra 1.6, Visual Studio Edition now works with Incredibuild 5.5 or higher, supports building for ARMv7-A with hard-float ABI, added Android exceptions signals support, improved watch values formatting, additional debug visualizers for string types and GDB support improvements.

or higher, supports building for ARMv7-A with hard-float ABI, added Android exceptions signals support, improved watch values formatting, additional debug visualizers for string types and GDB support improvements. Tegra System Profiler 2.1 features new timeline view new per-core/per thread CPU visualization and filter updates, a flat view to provide function timing from the call stack, and various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Latest Android SDK (23.0.2) , NDK (r9d), Build Tools (r19.1), Platform Tools (r20) and System Library (r20) from Google.

, NDK (r9d), Build Tools (r19.1), Platform Tools (r20) and System Library (r20) from Google. NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL 1.2 samples with 7 new samples for OpenGL development.

for OpenGL development. NVIDIA Tegra K1 Development Kit (Ardbeg) OS image for latest tools/SDK support.

Improved post install action scripting.

Numerous performance and stability enhancements.

A complete list of features can be found at Tegra Android Development Pack and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Download other Tegra developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team