NVIDIA AndroidWorks 1R2 available now! Accelerate your build times with Nsight Tegra and IncrediBuild.

New to NVIDIA AndroidWorks 1R2, is a full version of IncrediBuild 7.0 for Visual Studio (trial licenses available upon install). NVIDIA has worked closely with IncrediBuild to accelerate build times when using IncrediBuild for Visual Studio in conjunction with the latest Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition 3.1.

Users will experience a significant reduction in build times using IncrediBuild, where benefits can be seen even running within a single machine. Furthermore, the new fast deploy functionality in Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition adds additional deployment optimization resulting in further reduction in iteration time.

This release also includes the latest versions of Developer Tools (Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition, Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler,PerfHUD ES, PerfKit), installation UI and usability improvements, the latest Android NDK (r10e), SDK (24.3.3), and Build/Platform, CUDA, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code and device drivers. This enables building, debugging, analyzing and profiling for Java, native C/C++, CUDA 6.5 and 7.0 (available on Linux x64 on select devices only), OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on Android platforms.

Release Highlights

