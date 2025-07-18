Optimizing for Low-Latency Communication in Inference Workloads with JAX and XLA

Running inference with large language models (LLMs) in production requires meeting stringent latency constraints. A critical stage in the process is LLM decode, where time-to-next-token becomes a crucial metric to optimize. To minimize runtime latencies, it’s a common practice to partition inference across multiple GPUs, typically by applying tensor parallelism to the Multilayer perceptron (MLP) and projection GEMM layers in the transformer block.

In each step of the decode stage, message sizes and compute needs are relatively small. Any static overheads, due to kernel invocation or communication setup, tend to dominate the communication and compute times. In this blog post, we’ll share some techniques we’ve developed to minimize such overheads that were contributing to overall decode latencies.

We ran the inference decode phase with an 8-way tensor parallel Gemma2 LLM model on a single node with 8 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs connected through NVIDIA NVLink. We observed that the all-reduce collective in the tensor parallel layers became a significant bottleneck in the end-to-end decode latencies. The all-reduce collective, operating on message sizes of ~30 KB/s, accounted for ~23% of end-to-end decode latency. These collectives couldn’t overlap with preceding or succeeding compute due to data dependencies across compute and communication kernels.

Traditional approaches for all-reduce use the ring algorithm, which involves up to 2N-2 stages of data exchanges around N GPUs in a ring fashion. While the ring algorithm is bandwidth optimal at medium and large message sizes (larger than 10 mb), the data exchanges and repeated inter-GPU synchronization barriers involved in the ring exchange add up to significant latencies (up to ~2x) when communicating small message sizes.

Instead of the ring algorithm, we implemented a custom single-shot all-reduce algorithm where each rank (device) aggregates data from peers and performs the reduction in a single stage. It’s equivalent to doing an all-gather followed by a local reduction on the all-gathered buffer.

Although this increases the number of data exchanges, thus increasing the total bandwidth, the exchanges occur simultaneously due to bidirectional NVLink communication, and the overall communication latency is reduced.

We also avoid any additional memory copy overhead by using cudaDeviceEnablePeerAccess in the custom all-reduce kernel to access buffers registered on peer GPUs directly. This implementation is particularly useful on a single-node multi-GPU setup running on a single process, where a shared CUDA context makes it easier to access device memory pointers across peer GPUs.

// Fused One shot All Reduce + Root Mean Square Normalization kernel // peer_comm_buffer: // -> thread_offsets // | [00 01 02 03,...] // v [10 11 12 13,....] // ranks // // Outputs : [00+10.., 01+11.., 02+12..., 03+13..] __global__ void OneShotARNormKernel(std::vector<T*> peer_comm_buffer_ptrs, T* sum_vec, T* weight_buffer, float eps, int hidden_size) { for (int ii = 0; ii < NUM_RANKS; ++ii) { // One-shot All Reduce sum sum_vec = add(sum_vec, peer_comm_buffer_ptrs[ii][thread_offset]); } ...... // All Reduce and Norm fusion // Compute x^2 squares = compute_square(sum_vec); // Compute sum(x^2) across grid summed_squares = block_reduce_sum(squares); // Compute RMS denominator float denom = __fsqrt_rn(__fdividef(summed_squares, hidden_size) + eps); // Load per-element affine param if necessary if learnable_affine { weight_vec = weight_buffer + thread_offset; } // rms_norm = (sum_vec / (denom)) * weight_vec sum_vec = rms_norm(denom, sum_vec, weight_vec); }

// Define the C++ custom call to be invoked from JAX FFI #include "xla/ffi/api/c_api.h" #include "xla/ffi/api/ffi.h" // Global ptr vector shared amongst all ranks or threads std::vector<void*> peer_mem_ptr(MAX_RANKS); void AllReduceDispatcher(...) { // Each thread/rank in the node populates its input buffer to global ptr map peer_mem_ptr[rank_id] = input; // Synchronizing all devices so the pointer vector is fully populated Barrier(); // Launch kernel with peer_mem_ptr OneShotARNormKernel<<<...>>>(peer_mem_ptr, ...) } // Define fusion kernel launcher func ffi::Error customAllReduce(cudaStream_t stream, ffi::AnyBuffer input, ffi::AnyBuffer weight_buffer, ffi::Result<ffi::AnyBuffer> sum_vec, int hidden_size, float eps, int rank_id) { // Launch dispatcher... AllReduceDispatcher(...) } // Create symbol ArNorm with C linkage that can be loaded using Python ctypes XLA_FFI_DEFINE_HANDLER_SYMBOL( ArNorm, customAllReduce, ffi::Ffi::Bind() .Ctx<ffi::PlatformStream<cudaStream_t>>() // stream .Arg<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // input .Arg<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // weight_buffer .Ret<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // sum_vec .Attr<int>("hidden_size") .Attr<float>("eps") .Attr<int>("rank_id"));

# Invoke custom call in JAX application using JAX FFI from jax.lib import xla_client import ctypes # Load the library built from the c++ funtion SHARED_LIBRARY = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "libcustom_ar_kernel.so") library = ctypes.cdll.LoadLibrary(SHARED_LIBRARY) # Register the FFI function in jax XLA_CUSTOM_CALL_TARGET_AR_NORM = "ar-norm" xla_client.register_custom_call_target(name=XLA_CUSTOM_CALL_TARGET_AR_NORM, fn=ffi.pycapsule(library.ArNorm), platform=XLA_PLATFORM, api_version=XLA_CUSTOM_CALL_API_VERSION) # Invoke the custom call output = ffi.ffi_call( XLA_CUSTOM_CALL_TARGET_AR_NORM, jax.ShapeDtypeStruct(input.shape, input.dtype), # output type input, # input buffer weight_buffer, # weight buffer hidden_size=hidden_size, eps=eps, rank_id=rank_id)

To make the custom call compatible with XLA’s native CUDA Graph, we specify a xla::ffi::Traits::kCmdBufferCompatible trait when registering the custom call handler.

// Creates symbol ArNorm with C linkage that can be loaded using Python ctypes XLA_FFI_DEFINE_HANDLER_SYMBOL( ArNorm, customAllReduce, ffi::Ffi::Bind() .Ctx<ffi::PlatformStream<cudaStream_t>>() // stream .Arg<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // input .Arg<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // weight_buffer .Ret<ffi::AnyBuffer>() // sum_vec .Attr<int>("hidden_size") .Attr<float>("eps") .Attr<int>("rank_id"), {xla::ffi::Traits::kCmdBufferCompatible});

This single-shot all-reduce kernel was further fused with the neighboring layer normalization and the pointwise addition operations into a single-fused device kernel implemented in CUDA C++. By fusing these compute operations together with the one-shot all-reduce, we minimize kernel launch overheads and data movement to and from the device’s HBM memory.

The kernel was integrated as a custom call in the model implementation using the JAX foreign function interface. The fused custom all-reduce kernel gave us ~3x kernel time speedups over the stand-alone all-reduce kernel and an end-to-end latency improvement of ~27% for the decode phase. The custom kernel, along with the other compute kernels in the model, were grouped and launched as a single CUDA Graph, minimizing kernel launch overheads and giving us an additional 5% improvement in decode latency.

Figure 1. Compute and communication layers in the Gemma2 decode model that are fused into a custom kernel

Additional optimizations for low-latency inference

Reducing communication overheads for small message sizes in the decode phase of inference is important, particularly if data dependencies prevent any compute-communication overlap. Collective algorithms optimized for higher throughput and larger message sizes won’t scale well to smaller communication payloads in inference decode workloads.

These algorithms can be tuned through custom implementation kernels, which enable fusing or interleaving the communication chunks with compute. JAX foreign function interface makes it possible to write such custom kernels and plug into high-level models, while still using XLA/GPU optimizations like CUDA Graphs.

There are several upcoming features for addressing communication latencies in inference workloads running in multi-GPU clusters. The move to a symmetric memory model in NCCL 2.27 and future releases will improve communication overheads, resulting in up to 4x faster communication kernels for smaller payloads. Further, one can use GPU-initiated device-side communication APIs available in the NVIDIA OpenSHMEM Library to interleave compute-communication code blocks in order to hide communication latencies.

Recently Mosaic-GPU DSL introduced the ability to express such interleaved compute-communication fusion patterns that use NVSHMEM for GPU-initiated communication. The interleaved compute-communication blocks enable one to express efficient distributed fusion kernels such as for tensor-parallel GEMM or expert-parallel Grouped GEMM kernels used in the mixture-of-experts paradigm.