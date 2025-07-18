Automating Network Design in NVIDIA Air with Ansible and Git

At its core, NVIDIA Air is built for automation. Every part of your network can be coded, versioned, and set to trigger automatically. This includes creating the topology, configuring the network, and validating its setup. Automation reduces manual error, speeds up testing, and brings the same rigor to networking that modern DevOps teams apply to software development.

Let’s discuss the basic building blocks that allow network administrators to automate configuration deployment and validation in NVIDIA Air.

Video 1. A step-by-step walkthrough to configure a simulation from scratch with automation tools

Configure a network

How do network engineers configure switches and servers? Picture a simple CLOS network with one spine, two leaf switches, and two Ubuntu servers. You can create one easily in NVIDIA Air or upload a topology. Learn more about topology files.

Figure 1. A simple Clos topology with one spine, two leaf switches, and two servers

Boot up your Cumulus Linux or SONiC switches and configure your interfaces, loopbacks, and create VLANs. Enable and run BGP. Give each Ubuntu server an IP address and make sure they can ping each other. After performing a cumulative hundred or so commands across the simulation, you’ve got a simple little network running in a couple of hours.

Manually configuring isn’t scalable

Imagine manually performing the same configuration through the CLI for 10, 50, or 100 nodes. It simply cannot be done by hand. The magic of automation—configuration can be copied into files, stored externally, abstracted, and automatically applied to each node.

You can store the config in many different file types depending on your environment, operating systems, and security policies. FRR configuration, .yaml, .ini, .conf, interface files, and bring-up scripts, such as ZTP, are all commonly used in network engineering. In Cumulus Linux, you can store NVUE commands in a .yaml. For SONiC, you can also store your config_db.json files.

Version control

GitLab or GitHub is the preferred system for safe, external storage for your configuration files when working with NVIDIA Air. Most simulations in the Demo Marketplace store their configuration files in a Git repository. You can use other external hosting methods.

By leveraging Git, you retain the advantages of a version control system while still treating your environment just as you would if it were physical. Files are not stored within Air itself.

Ansible for configuration deployment and validation

We’ve copied our network config into files and are storing them somewhere safe. How do we use them to configure our network?

This is where tools such as Ansible come in. Ansible is a simple, open-source IT automation tool for managing infrastructure as code. It is the tool of choice for automating NVIDIA Air configuration, but Python and shell scripts are popular too, depending on your needs. It is agentless, lightweight, and uses SSH to connect to other nodes. No daemons, databases, or compiling necessary.

With Ansible, you define your managed nodes and their passwords in an inventory file, and write automation instructions with YAML, called playbooks. You can deploy a configuration to different operating systems active in the same network. Read more about how Ansible works on the extensive community documentation.

Ansible operations should be done from the oob-mgmt-server , an Ubuntu node automatically generated by Air when you create a new sim and enable the out-of-band management network. It is connected to all other nodes on the out-of-band network and has a built-in outbound connection. Ansible and Git are both preinstalled on this node. It is also the node you SSH into if enabled.

This makes it an ideal jumpbox for your Ansible operations. Copy your scripts and configuration files into the oob-mgmt-server and run a playbook with the desired inventory with ansible-playbook -i {inventory} playbooks/{playbook} to deploy the configuration to each node.

You can reference the public Git repositories of many labs in the Demo Marketplace, such as the Cumulus Linux EVPN Best Practices labs or the SONiC BGP EVPN VXLAN lab, as they utilize Ansible.

Click on the documentation or code repository icons on any lab to learn more.

Figure 2. One of the Cumulus Linux 5.13 EVPN Best Practices Labs in the NVIDIA Air Demo Marketplace

Copying files into NVIDIA Air simulations

There are several means of copying Ansible scripts and configuration files into simulations.

Internet-accessible environments

If your network can freely access the outside world, that is, it is not air-gapped, you can easily pull files over the Internet.

From the oob-mgmt-server , use git clone to pull your repo with all the files you need, and use Ansible to deploy and test the configuration. You can also use other outbound commands like wget and curl , access public packages with npm or apt , and use the NVIDIA Air API or SDK.

Internet-facing environments are highly convenient, especially for development purposes, direct CI/CD integration, and easy reapplication of configuration.

Air-gapped environments

If you require a secure, disconnected environment, Internet access isn’t an option, and you can’t use git clone or other outbound commands. While we cannot truly simulate an air-gapped environment with NVIDIA Air due to its cloud-based nature, we can get close and mimic how network admins manually copy configuration files in a real air-gapped environment.

We can enable SSH and use scp to copy files from a local machine into the oob-mgmt-server for a truer simulation of a closed environment, rather than directly accessing resources over the Internet, such as when performing git clone .

Outbound network access is required to SSH and scp into an NVIDIA Air simulation because it is cloud-based. We can use scp to closely replicate the physical file transfer workflow in a real air-gapped environment, because scp does not require Internet access between each node, only network access. This method also enables more controlled, audited file transfers, and can be done manually, as admins do in a real, closed network.

Ready to get started?

Head over to air.nvidia.com. Ansible is open-source, and Git offers free access for smaller organizations and individuals, so feel free to create a simple simulation and experiment with it. You can learn more about how to get started with simulations.

Check out the Cumulus Linux Workshop and SONiC Workshop labs for a step-by-step, hands-on walkthrough and dip your fingers into some light Ansible setup. Try them out by launching a new lab and following along with the guide.