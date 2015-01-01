Android M support now available in new NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android 1R4!

Today, we've released NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android 1R4. Release 1R4 adds full tools, libraries, samples support for the latest Android M (Marshmallow) release.

CodeWorks for Android is a professional grade solution providing a comprehensive set of GPU and CPU tools with debugging, profiling and system trace capabilities and accompanying SDKs and libraries for Android development - not only on Tegra powered devices.

This release includes the latest versions of Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.2, Tegra System Profiler 2.5, Nsight Tegra 3.3, Visual Studio Edition, PerfKit 4.5), IncrediBuild 7.1 for Visual Studio, the latest Android NDK (r10e), SDK (24.4.1), Platform Tools (23.0.1), and Build Tools (23.0.2) , CUDA, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code and device drivers. Build, debug, analyze and profile for Java, native C/C++, CUDA 6.5 and 7.0 (available on Linux x64 on select devices only), OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on Android platforms.

Release Highlights

A complete list of features can be found at CodeWorks for Android and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

To download CodeWorks for Android, you must be a member of the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program and signed into your account. To join, simply create a new account (it's free and easy) and then view the available CodeWorks for Android downloads here.

Download other NVIDIA developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

The NVIDIA Developer Tools Team