CUDA Baseband (cuBB)

cuBB provides a GPU-accelerated baseband L1 and L2. It delivers unprecedented throughput and efficiency by keeping all physical (PHY) layer processing within the high-performance GPU memory. cuBB supports 5G today and will evolve to 6G in the future. cuBB includes two GPU-accelerated libraries:



cuPHY is a 3GPP-compliant, real-time, GPU-accelerated, full-inline implementation of the data and control channels for the RAN PHY L1. It provides an L1 high-PHY library, which offers unparalleled scalability by using the GPU’s massive computing power and high degree of parallelism to process the compute-intensive parts of the L1. It also supports fronthaul extension and multi-user massive input massive output (MU-MIMO) technology.



cuMAC is a CUDA-based platform for offloading scheduler functions from the media access control (MAC) L2 stack in centralized and distributed units (CU/DUs) and accelerating the functions with GPUs. cuMAC provides a C/C++ API to enable implementations of advanced scheduler algorithms that improve overall spectral efficiency for both standard MIMO and massive MIMO RAN deployments. The cuMAC extends GPU-accelerated processing beyond L1 to enable coordinated multicell scheduling (CoMS) in the 5G MAC scheduler.