NVIDIA 6G Developer Program



Accelerating 6G Research

The NVIDIA 6G Developer Program provides access to all the platforms, documentation and early access to software releases to facilitate cutting edge 6G research. It includes a software-defined and accelerated Radio Access Network (RAN) platform, AI and ML frameworks that are interlinked with the RAN software, and a network digital twin with deterministic ray-tracing channel model with photorealistic scene creation and rendering component based on NVIDIA Omniverse™. These platforms democratize 6G research, empowering developers and researchers with the essential tools, software, and hardware to drive rapid innovation for the 6G era.



Register for access below. You must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program and log in with your organization's email address to apply. Applications from personal email accounts will be declined.

